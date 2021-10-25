Revelations from whistleblower’s ‘Facebook papers’

&quot;The View&quot; co-hosts and Gretchen Carlson discuss Frances Haugen's testimony to U.K. lawmakers and shared documents about how the platform handled the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and human trafficking.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live