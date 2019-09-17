Transcript for Robin Pogrebin calls NYT’s deleted tweet ‘misworded’

judgment, "The New York Times" social media team also got a lot of blo back for tweeting that the alleged sexual assault, quote, may seem like harmless they had to delete that tweet. Politico is reporting, robin, that you wrote that tweet. However wrote it, you can see that it can be tough for people who have been sexually assaulted for people to read that. Now on "The view," I am going to put this matter to rest, make some news right here -- I'm kidding. It was a misworded tweet, but what happens at the "Times" is the reporters are asked to draft tweets and we're also asked to draft headlines. They don't always get used, sent out, they often don't. I drafted this with this in mind to have actually the opposite effect, which is to anticipate those who would say, a guy pulling down his pants at a party when they're drunk is on the spectrum of sexual misconduct. It's not sexual assault. It's not rape. What's the big deal. And to try to put in context Debra Ramirez's experience to say this is a big deal. Maybe for me, a new Yorker, I would say get that out of my she was coming from a very sheltered catholic upbringing in a lower income kind of community and she was a person of color and she felt like maybe she didn't deserve to be at Yale in the first place. Having that happen and to have people laugh at her and target her was actually hugely meaningful and made an impact on her life for the rest of her life. So for those who minimize it and dismiss it, I was trying to help them understand that. It had the opposite effect and seemed to undermine her. That's what the book -- a lot of the book is about, explaining the culture that she en count countered. That's something people experience now. That was 36 years ago. That's why we actually used that we feel like it's a timeless experience. Thank you for explaining that. A supreme court spokeswoman said Kavanaugh had no comment on the new allegation or the calls for impeachment and has previously denied allegations. All right.

