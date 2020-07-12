Transcript for Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Surgeon general Jerome Adams is warning. That how happy these holidays are going to be will depend it ever depend on how people act really in the next few weeks take a look. I want the American people to know this virus is incredibly un forgiving. Cases are going up hospitalizations are going up. My colleagues are dogs hired and we need you to hang on just a little bit longer because we've got vaccines coming. What we want as many people to be allowed to get them as possible and a lot of that's gonna depend on your behavior. And just yesterday it was announced that we Giuliani is the latest member of team you know cool. To test positive so what does it hook. Was gonna tank for people start behaving. Themselves I mean it was. Cem. Police officers didn't I didn't Riverside California was saying now it's not a big deal you don't have to do I mean. Where is taking people so long to understand that this is important signing. While I think it's because of the way. That the top administration has handled this pandemic from the very beginning we know that they politicize this pandemic be politicized wearing of masks they you know said that it was not the president Thompson it was a hoax. And you guys you know probably many many people I hope not seventy million a voted for an but I think you have. Many people that are still on that messaging and still believe that messaging and you tell you think about someone like Rudy Giuliani who is in courts and in state legislatures all over the country. You know the sort of profits profiting I think off of these conspiracy theories about the election and now we know that he traveled I believed to Arizona Michigan and Georgia we don't know when he tested positive. For coded but. He obviously is now you know contagious and probably has been for for a little while and is hospitalized T 76 years old which means he has high risk. If someone like Rudy Giuliani. Who's been so close to the president has been his personal attorney isn't taking it seriously what kind of message is that. So you know it's it's it's just unfortunate my understanding it please correct me if I'm wrong fifteen million people traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday. Fifteen million is so you know if if we back that up. We're seeing the surge right now we're seeing it. That's less than its take you think for people to be responsible July. Well. You know I believe in visuals I think that. Like Aristotle and there's a quotation. That's attributed to Stalin. Something like. The death of one man of the tragedy the death of millions is a statistic. I didn't think people are looking at these numbers and say love doesn't apply to mayor something where it's not going to be that ban and you know I'll get over it. Now now we need to see pictures of people on a ventilator as we need to see people suffering from this disease I'm afraid. In order for Pitt these other ones who go about their day is if nothing is going on that's any different from it was last year at this time. That I think that that's important I'm happy to say bad debts of and Joseph Biden is keeping found chi on detain him. Even though I don't listen to anybody but snatching. You know so where did this is what I think is very quiet is like when people stop smoking and a lot of that is where you could say was attributed to. Showing pictures of people who could not breeds this is a similar situation news. Maybe that's what it's no time. I think it's a little resentment they now. Maybe it may be and we think Sarah what did you think it's gonna take for people to change their behavior. Sadly eight I I don't know if I have a lot of faith they wail in tele its parent lives personally or they said he sees someone that's going through this. Because as as joys mentioning the smoking ads the difference in noses there was a time where people trusted what they were seeking. On news and other outlets and right now we're dealing with a couple folds of miss trust and that's another one that what we're showing people isn't always enough. And although those visuals that joy speaks of would affect someone like me. Right now the politicization. Of this virus has people it's up act of courage almost to say. You're either for or against that she believe it or you don't believe it. And right now. Agnes any mention Rudy geely Giuliani and I II hope for anyone who's been affected by this virus that there's a speedy recovery. But with that said. It frustrates me to see that the very people that don't take this seriously and it flagrantly disregard the science are taking up the resource says. And right now are from playing winter our workers. Are killing themselves literally and figured a believed they separate from their own families they don't go home they work shifts and tell there. Dead tired they're dealing with mental illness that's never been seen before they're witnessing death in a way that traumatize as someone and they're gonna get past all this. And right now whether you Wear a mask or not we all show up at the scene hospitals and right now what I read a statistic that says. That in South Dakota network of 37 hospitals they're sending they sent more than a 150 people home with oxygen tanks to keep beds open for even sicker patients now remember this goes beyond this virus there are people that have health issues that need to see doctors need to go to hospitals. They are being turned away tittle. So right now our resource just stretched too thin and this is the part techniques mean that. You can choose to take your health and your own hands but it affects all of us. Yeah well this morning present lent Biden announces new pandemic health team. And it does this give you some hope for the future. It does what the I feel real good about it. The secretary of HHS is going to be heavy ever Farrah I've known him for decades. And this is a man whose embodies the American dream he is the child of an immigrant. And up in a blue collar worker in California who got out a degree in economics and a law degree from Stanford who's. More than congress for twelve years who's been. The meeting the AG office in California the second largest Justice Department in the country. And and I remember you know I remember. Not needing heavy air when he was of a young congressman. And he would take his baby daughter into committee hearings because his wife. Is a doctor a doctor graduated from Harvard. And Stanford as well and they don't have money to hire a nanny so happy I would take as little daughter and feed her during committee hearings. And congress and I I liked the idea. Of not having a bunch of billionaires who don't understand the common persons struggles. I liked the idea of having people who've made who've had to struggle when know what it's like to live paycheck to paycheck. Being in charge of departments because I want not only the experience which he has the capacity which he has but also the ability to have. Human and that the we've been missing that led the last four years and so I'm very happy with heavier that's. As a nominee and I'm even happier that out she sees staying on because we need people who can hit the ground running and we'll have the experience to put them. Fire of this house. I concur.

