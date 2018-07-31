Rudy Giuliani's confusing claims in series of TV interviews

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss Giuliani's comments on Russia and Michael Cohen.
4:21 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rudy Giuliani's confusing claims in series of TV interviews

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56943925,"title":"Rudy Giuliani's confusing claims in series of TV interviews","duration":"4:21","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss Giuliani's comments on Russia and Michael Cohen.","url":"/theview/video/rudy-giulianis-confusing-claims-series-tv-interviews-56943925","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.