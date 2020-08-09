Transcript for Sarah Huckabee Sanders responds to Atlantic article: ‘It didn’t happen’

Welcome back, Sarah. Thank you. It's great to be with you. Welcome, Sarah. I think it's you Meghan. We're going to jump right in pivoting off the last topic. I've been pretty consistent about my distrust of unnamed sources. I thought the timing of "The atlantic article was suspect that the president mocked U.S. Soldiers killed in battle and opted to skip a visit to a veteran's cemetery out of concern that the rain would mess up his hair. My first instinct was to question the reporting. You went on record saying he has the greatest amount of respect for the men and women of our armed forces. The problem as I said the president has a pattern of saying incendiary things about my father, the vindmans or the khans. I want your perspective on it and I want to know if you understand mine and other people's perspective. It might not matter. He got a big chunk of the veteran vote, but I think character and principle still matter. Absolutely. After spending nearly every single day for two and a half years with the president I witnessed firsthand the president's respect and admiration for the men and women of our armed forces. I travelled all over the world with him. I sat in the oval office when the president called to offer condolences to parents whose sons lost their lives in the line of duty. The president did that. I watched that. I saw his heart. I saw him overseas make us take a separate stop when we were going to stop at 2:00 in the morning and wanted to visit the troops. They said sir, you don't have to get off the plane. He said we're not not getting off and saying thank you to the men and women who serve. I watched him time and time again. On the instance written about in "The atlantic" I was one of the few in the room. It didn't happen. That's not how or president feels about the men and women in our military. There's a growing call to an end to what many see as systemic racism and president denies it exists and blames it on bad apples or cops who choke in the wrong moment. Do you agree? There have been horrific moments that should cause outrage in our country. I don't think it means we should demonize men and women in our police forces. Let's not forget they're the first ones to respond whether there's a car accident, whether there's a mother being raped in her home. They come in and protect our communities. That doesn't mean they're all perfect or there aren't moments where horrible things have happened that should never happen. People should be angry about that. We shouldn't attack the entire law enforcement community and make them out to be the bad guy when most of the people that serve in our law enforcement are very much the good guys protecting us from a very dangerous world. When president trump visited Kenosha, he praised law enforcement, but never mentioned, nor did he speak with Jacob Blake, the black man shot seven times by police in the that was the impetus for the protests. Now the president has refused to disavow the actions of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who allegedly crossed state lines with an ar-15 style rifle and killed two protesters. My question is how can a law and order president justify what many would call vigilante justice in the name of protecting property? The president's been very we cannot continue to have rioting and looting taking place in our cities. If we want to see real change and real reform, let's stop burning down the businesses in the communities these problems are happening in and let's sit down and talk about real president trump has been leading on trying to calm things down and talk this. Vice president Biden has been hiding in his basement -- Why not reach out to Jacob Hold on. The polls are turning -- Why not reach out to Jacob Blake? I think he certainly could. It would be a nice thing. Why didn't he? You'll have to ask the president. What I can tell you is he has done is lead on having safe communities. No child in America whether they are black, white, brown or any other color should be afraid to walk down the streets in this country. That's something the president has been strong on and vice president Biden has been incredibly weak on. Not only weak, but hidden. They haven't commented on it until the polls started to change. That's not conviction. That is convenience. That's who Joe Biden is. Joe Biden spoke to Jacob Blake. What has taken place over the last couple weeks. He did speak to Jacob Blake though. But he's done nothing to empower the black community. He has done nothing to help change and bring safety to our communities. If anything, Joe Biden has setback and literally done nothing to help. I don't understand how making that phone call is changing the dynamic of having safer communities. I think it's a nice thing he did. In trump's America. This is happening in trump's America. This is not Joe Biden's America. This is happening under your president's watch. In Democrat run cities. Every place you see this is in Democrat run cities. It's not like they just became Democrat run cities. They've been Democrat run for decades. The worst places is where Democrats have been allowed to lead. We're finally starting to clean this mess up and make things better. This is a president who empowered the African-American community. Oh, my god. We have the lowest unemployment for black Americans. Historically funding for hbcu. Go ahead, joy. Sarah, it's only an hour show. Go ahead, joy. I want to clear something up with you. I think I heard you say you don't believe that Jeffrey Goldberg article because you were there. Is that correct? Correct. The incident that they were specifically talking about I was there for that discussion. Okay. So my question is when general Kelly was at Arlington cemetery standing next to trump looking at his son's grave site and trump allegedly said what do they get out of it? Were you there for that? I was not standing next to the president for that, no, but I have -- You say you were there, but you weren't there the whole I was -- I travelled with the president for two and a half years. I got your answer. I'm telling you -- I've got your answer, Sarah. I know who he is at his heart and how he treated veterans and how he treated men and women of the United States military. Sorry, joy. I'm going to jump in really quick on this. We all share a different opinion. The problem is, Sarah, you were serving in the white house when president trump decided to not have the flags raised when my father passed which had very great outrage. You were there during a lot of instances. You know I have spoken with president trump on the phone in the past about issues like this. I think he's aware that there has been serious damage done by the criticism not only by my family, like I said the khans and colonel vindman. The problem with the story is it seeps like something he would do. I don't doubt you've had experiences and I've seen videos with president trump and troops and his family. This has not been my experience. For me and my brothers who serve we don't feel respected. We're a military family that doesn't feel respected by this president. Part of the problem is it's great unless you're a person who disagrees with the president and then your service becomes people who weren't captured. I understand you have to do a job because you're his supporter. At least concede that it has to be very uncomfortable to have this conversation with me right now. Certainly, I don't doubt that at all. I do understand. I was with the president in those moments. I was with the president when he made the decision to send an aircraft for your father. There's no denying the fact that not only did Donald Trump dislike your father, your father disliked the president. They had some very heated exchanges. Yes. On the other hand, I personally campaigned for your dad in 2008 despite our disagreements and despite our differences. I think he would have made a better president than Barack Obama. I was campaigning for your dad -- You never disrespected my I'm sorry? You never disrespected my family, Sarah. That's the point I'm making. It's not because I have a job to do. It's not because I'm a surrogate for the president. I witnessed it with my own eyes. I saw the president day in and day out treat the men and women of our military with respect. I watched him lean over and touch a veteran's face who had lost his arms because he wanted him to feel human contact. I'm not saying that there weren't some moments that were heated, that were not of the highest level of respect, but when it comes to who this president is at his heart and how he feels about the men and women of our armed services, I can say for my own experience he has a great level of respect. I can say from my experience having watched him over and over and over I totally disagree with you. We'll be back with more with

