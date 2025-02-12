‘Saturday Night Live’ alums look back on 50 years of laughs

Laraine Newman, Julia Sweeney and Leslie Jones join “The View” ahead of the show’s 50th anniversary celebration to look back on their trailblazing characters and “breaking” on the show.

February 12, 2025

