Selma Blair opens up about alcoholism, sexual abuse and rehab in new memoir

The actress and author tells "The View" about the decision behind writing her memoir, "Mean Baby," what motivated her to make a drastic life change and why she was relieved to be diagnosed with MS.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live