Transcript for Sen. Bernie Sanders: Trump is ‘a pathological liar’

Joseph Biden still leading the polls. Look we know him as they can gaps over the years but he's had a rough month and most recently messing up that war story. Do you think the media and people are too hard on him or are we in a race about truth and facts right now. Well I think the media has its job to do when they moved record what I say and would Joes does and wanted to but he also that's their job. All I can say as I've known Joseph for many many years in the senate who work with them and it was vice president were friends. July how about differences in terms of all vision for the future. And I'll record so very different Joseph voted for the war in Iraq. Joseph voted for the Wall Street bailout. I did not. Joseph voted to for the and some very bad trade deals which are didn't Pope was so don't the voters will reach their kind of there's a double standard what president trump. But you criticize him for telling same story. Of control but some mobile world altogether I mean. Trump is the last group profile water yeah so it the minute it's embarrassing to have to say this you know that. We're trump says doesn't mean anything good to see you all for just makes them up and does nothing to do with reality. I don't think that is Joseph bite but enough. Now senator can I get a little lucky with the album so president trump and conspiratorial terms he recently treated. That the DNC has already decided to back bite and he said look what they dated the DNC is again working its magic in its quest to ditch destroyed crazy Bernie Sanders feel uncomfortable saying that he'll for the more traditional but not very bright sleepy Joseph Biden at the uncomfortable that deal carried out at Bernie but this time the show little more anger and indignation when he gets screwed. Either he's basically saying that the DNC screwed you over the last time for Hillary and it's gonna screw you over again. Do you think that's happening and if it does Wii you have a contested convention. But big love responded in in two sentences and I would Everest it's like I know how to fight. We have hard when this but it. President troll refers to somebody else is crazy. Talk about you know somebody in a glass house and call off that's actually. President truck packed that's how the projects yes that's you feel like a DNC is in the tank for candidates. Look. Last time around in this fund my campaign in a book about it with would be we'll taking on the establishment that's leopards are with a gun on Wall Street. But they're good on the insurance companies the drug companies ridiculous trump would take on the Republican. Of machine. Well we also taking on the democratic establishment. The difference though between the slime and less time is is you'll recall before the first vote was cast in I walked. Secretary Clinton had 500 super delegates lined up behind them. Though the words like until a hundred auto race she's on the thirty yard line we ended that we and the dog would go first book. But right now on the first ballot that the Democratic. National Convention. No no super delegate will be voting that's the stuff forward. Second of all armed feeling pretty good about our campaign like very much appreciate. A president trumps whole hearted concern about big I know he's being sincere it's really out of this yeah why he's follow up really put up a congressman Tulsa. Gabbard is saying she's at she's been excluded from the DNC's agent she actually resigned as you know as vice chair of the DNC last time because of your treatment. On number wind do you think that she was right again I I I just don't of getting rid of super delegates is enough and do you think it's your turn to stand up for her to be on the wealthy estates now. Let me just say this art would go further of I would. Band super delegates from voting on any ballot and we could not achieve that we Kumble the first ballot which was the stuff forward policy is a good from the point. Where big DNC right now had a difficult problem how do you deal with twenty candidates were running. You have twenty people up on the stage together does not make a sensible debate I think not so big came up with their approach I am not a great fan I should tell you make and as the how we do debates in general. All my old feeling would be rather than giving people 45 seconds to talk about what we do with the crisis of like cost of prescription drugs. We focus on health care we focus on climate change. Do it issue by issue. Rather than trying to deal with fifty different issues in a short. Her to get into an issue very quickly with you and he were running out of time yesterday Wal-Mart announced it was ending all handgun ammunition sales and ask customers not to carry guns into stores. If a governor hang Benton in Alaska making it a complete exit from handguns for Wal-Mart. While over the weekend Texas loosened up its gun laws now if you are elected president first day in office senator what do you do about it. We announced of the country the we will not be intimidated by the end all and eight X. Good. New world and look at what. Caught on recently Odessa Texas. Dayton Ohio El Paso so many of the instances the American people and the children. Although country a Hummer polite and we have got to do everything that we can to end the gun violence and here's the good news Sonny. The good news is that why enlarged the American people want to pass strong gun safety legislation. And more more people by the way agree with the position about the long time that we should banned the sale and distribution of assault weapons in this country which I think is the right thing to do.

