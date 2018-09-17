Sen. Chuck Schumer on delaying Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote

More
Schumer joins "The View" to discuss allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.
7:05 | 09/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Chuck Schumer on delaying Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57882441,"title":"Sen. Chuck Schumer on delaying Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote","duration":"7:05","description":"Schumer joins \"The View\" to discuss allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.","url":"/theview/video/sen-chuck-schumer-delaying-brett-kavanaughs-confirmation-vote-57882441","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.