Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris on Acosta's role in Epstein's 2008 plea deal

Alex Acosta and do you. Were a prosecutor you prosecutor sex crimes back in the day camp out it's a Costa who gave his sweetheart deals to Jeffrey Epstein says this is the best deal you can cut. Tell us from your prosecutor. Hat and on. Is there anyway hat anyway your mind that this could have been the best deal he absolutely not and I will tell you and it and I. Personally prosecuted child sexual assault case yes. And they are some of the most difficult cases to prosecute there's no question. In fact in many ways they're more difficult to prosecute them homicide cases life because you're asking a jury. To believe a young person over an adult. On an and incidents that obviously gazette adult as a predator. So they choose their prey carefully. And they choose the location. Unfair predatory behavior. Carefully which means they're going to be no witnesses. So when you so the by the very nature of these cases. They are going to be difficult because the predator selects his prey. In a way that it will be about vulnerable children it will be about children who are afraid to tell someone. It will be about children who may not otherwise have a strong support system behind them. So that they run Holman Tulsa but he writes and long period of time at Angelo yeah exactly right when and that's eggs and that's part of the nation these cases it's the nature of these cases. And so any prosecutor worth their salt. Especially one who who understands the nature of these cases which any prosecutor should they're taking the case hunt. Knows that this is the exact kinda case via. That is typical. A somebody who's preyed on children and that case should go before a jury and that person should go to prison for a long period of and Bob. You know the thing that that I found obviously you can tell by the time my my perspective. The thing that I found so troubling disheartening and really unbelievable. Was the wave that a Costa has described the challenge he had because. It's like saying it's really. Difficult to make an omelet will then it get out the kitchen if you don't know how to cook Kynan. Right if you don't know how to do your job he shouldn't be in the position don't take the fame and glory that comes with the position if you don't know how to do the work in the junk. And we're talking about children. Every you know and and here's a thing when I would also prosecute these cases one of things I would say is that look. Any of us who was raised a daughter or eight girl we know that month and I'm just gonna be explicit. When they hit puberty they start to develop hips and breasts right. And don't you dare say that because she starts to take on those physical attributes she's Annie less of each time it's great bank. Because what any of us was raised a daughter knows that when you sit down with that child. And you are speaking with her are cuddling with her while you're watching television or just raising her she is a child their babies they are Bailey's. And because you fines or in your sick mind sexually attractive. Does not and should not allow you to get off free your behavior and get away with that behavior. And so that's also part of the challenge with these cases and that case in particular based on one I've had nice these are children and try having to put those babies on the witness stand and that's exactly right. But it is difficult it has done every day in courtrooms in America. Every day in courtrooms in America prosecutors are prosecuting these cases and getting convictions I've gotten them I personally got them. So that's what I find some troubling about. The narrative and then don't tell me well it's a function of this is the era where people now believe that that was Atlanta I want to put it the lives of antibiotics are used for the fact that he let this guy girl. With nothing but a simple very light to Latin on analog and didn't tell anybody in didn't help the victims of Nardelli and that had a witness read victimizing them you know since many states we've actually passed legislation and that and for that very reason apply here. That the victims be told yes because otherwise the system. Is doing just what the predator did which is is is is depriving them of their power and agency. And it's pretend we acquired I'll never let any way. Out. Well I think well and it green yeah California element is and it's it's very difficult to talk about think. But we are.

