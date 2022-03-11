Sen. Lindsey Graham won’t vote to confirm Judge Jackson

Ahead of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote for Supreme Court justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, "The View" panel reacts to the South Carolina senator saying he’ll oppose her nomination.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live