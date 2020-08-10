Transcript for Sen. Marsha Blackburn discusses her personal safety protocols at Rose Garden event

Yes, senator. We are relieved here that you tested negative because you flew with the president, and you attended the rose garden ceremony that became a superspreader. At least 13 attendees from that event have tested positive including two senators whom you sat near without your mask on. Do you regret not wearing a mask in that crowd, and what do you say to Americans who were frustrated by what they saw that day? I say to Americans who are frustrated by what they saw that day, remember to wear your mask. I had been tested right before I went to the event. I had my mask on and actually had it there on my arm when I walked into the event. I took it off to walk into the event. I put it back on when I came back out, but, you know, it's a great reminder to us. Wash your hands. Wear gloves if you need to. Make certain that you are using sanitizer. People like me that are on and off a plane every week, I clean my seat. I put a cover on my seat. I wear my mask, and I think that we all should do that and remember to talk to their doctor and follow the CDC advice. I'm glad that you're saying all that. That's very good. Thank you for saying all that, senator. Absolutely. Now you're an accomplished -- yes. You're an accomplished woman. You're the first female senator in your state's history before your years of public service, you ran your own business. Impressive. You sound like a feminist to me actually, and yet as you write about it in your new book, when it comes to policy, you've opposed the equal rights amendment. You voted against equal pay for women and against reauthorization of the violence against women act. That doesn't seem to compute with a woman who's so accomplished as you are. You would think you would want the best for women just like you had. Can you explain? You know, I am all about breaking barriers for women, joy, and have done that all my life. As a matter of fact, when I was selling books door to door working my way through college during my college Summers, there was an article in my college paper about me breaking barriers for women because I was one of the first to ever sell books for the southwestern company. Right. This was back in the -- back in the '70s when you and I were a little bit younger than we are right now, but -- Yes. -- It was important to break those barrier, and I've continued to do that, and of course, I certainly want everyone to achieve everything they can possibly achieve, and it's important for those of us that are out there now working to move barriers away for younger women. You know, this is one of the things I really appreciated about justice Ginsburg because she was such an advocate for pushing women forward. Women -- all women, but most importantly to her, women on the left, and I just hope that I am as forceful an advocate for conservative women, for opening doors and creating opportunities for them. I think it's an important thing for us to do because as you all know, it is tougher for a woman to break into some of these jobs and positions that have been a man's world and certainly the political process. That's right. It's one of those. That's why we need equal rights, but thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.