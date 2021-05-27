Transcript for Senator hopes Congress takes bipartisan action following San Jose shooting

Welcome back. New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand is really putting country over party by reaching far across the aisle to work with Republican senators to address the disturbing problem of sexual assault in the military and she joins us now. Welcome back, senator, and I think sunny has the first question. Thank you, whoopi. Great to be back. Thank you, senator, for joining us today. Let me ask you this. You know, we were just talking about the tragic shooting in San Jose that killed nine people and the gunman, 86 people have died in the mass killings in the U.S. So far this year compared with 106 for all of 2020. Is there any hope that you can see on the horizon for breaking this cycle and congress perhaps acting together in a bipartisan fashion? I think there is hope. One of the bills that I lead is ending gun trafficking because a lot of the senseless gun violence we see in New York state whether it's in the bronx or in Brooklyn is because of gun violence with guns that have been trafficked into the state and sold directly to gang members. That vote last time got 58 bipartisan votes so we're very close to 60. We want to have universal background checks, I think that's something that can get to 60 and we want to ban assault rifles and large magazines. Every time there is a mass shooting it breaks your heart. It's shocking that congress did nothing after sandy hook, so perhaps in this era of bipartisanship that we can come together and actually get something done on it. I'm hopeful and I think we should keep trying because the nation is looking to us to get something done. Senator, you have long been championing change -- I can't say that word. You're a champion for a change in how the military handles sexual violence and recently been spearheading a bill to take prosecution of military sex crimes out of the chain of command and hand them to a trained prosecutor. Can you explain why this is so important? So, unfortunately, we have a scourge of sexual violence in the military and it's been there for as long as we've had the military, in fact, what's been happening over the past ten years is approximately 20,000 cases of sexual assault every year and most recently about 7,000 of them get reported but only about 250 end in conviction, so we have so little cases going to trial and ending in conviction and the military has promised to take care of this for the ten years I've been on the armed services committee and every year we dutifully put forward legislation to try to make a difference but the one reform I think will make all the difference which is the one the survivors have asked for is to allow a trained military prosecutor to look at these cases and decide whether they should go forward or not, not the commander because the commander is not a trained lawyer. He's not trained in military justice or in criminal justice, and there's unfortunately too much bias. We also have just gotten a report from ft. Hood after the death of Vanessa Guillen that said that at ft. Hood the command climate was so toxic that it was permissive for sexual assault and sexual harassment, so our solution is to let these serious crimes go outside the chain of command to a trained prosecutor and it's now supported by 65 bipartisan senators, which is a watershed moment to perhaps make the greatest change to military justice in a generation. You know, senator, while you've been out garnering support for this important legislation, you've gotten attention for working across the aisle with Republicans like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz who are two of the biggest pushers of trump's big lie, now, some Democrats in congress have refused to work with anyone who went along with trying to overturn the election and denied the insurrection. Are they wrong to do that? No, every senator makes their own judgment what's best for their states and what they want to do as a senator. I have always reached across the aisle and on this issue of military sexual assault there's so few bills in congress that have both Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders on the same bill, the fact that we're able to bring people together both senator Schumer and senator Mcconnell have voted for this bill. So this bill needs bipartisan support and there's no reason why I can't work with anyone in congress, because that is my job. My job is to get things done for new yorkers and get things done for the American people, so I can put the partisan politics aside and just find that common ground to build something meaningful. That's what I did with Josh Hawley. It's what I'm doing now with Joni Ernst. Joni Ernst is the only Republican female combat veteran in the senate and so when she joined this effort this year, it made a huge difference in mobilizing more people to join our effort. Well, bipartisanship, of course, is a commendable goal but we haven't seen mh give from Republicans on a lot of things, not a single GOP lawmaker voted for president Biden's covid relief package and the upcoming senate vote on a commission to investigate the insurrection isn't expected to get the ten Republican votes needed to pass. Mitch Mcconnell said recently 100% of his focus is on blocking president Biden. In the face of all of that and knowing Democrats likely won't be in the majority forever, is this emphasis on bipartisanship a mistake? I mean, should there be more executive action? So, I think the Biden administration is taking executive action appropriately in many places and one of the reasons why we passed the first covid relief package through reconciliation with Democrat votes was because it was so necessary. We're still in an urgent economic and health care crisis across our country and so the moment we're demands robust response and support the next covid package being done through reconciliation with just democratic votes because the urgency is so great and the need is so great. So there are times when bipartisanship is absolutely appropriate and can work but there are times when you have to just move forward because you've promised the American people to help them and there's no greater urgency than responding to the covid crisis with health care money, with money for food stamps and children who don't have enough food to responding with money for small businesses and infrastructure and this is something I know everyone on this show cares about, infrastructure is the roads and the Britons and the high speed rail and rural broadband and the new I.T. Systems but it's also the infrastructure that allows people to go to work like getting schools open, making sure we have affordable day care and a national paid leave program. So these are essential parts of recovery and that's why I think perhaps this next covid relief build back better bill should have infrastructure and traditional infrastructure so together we can get everyone back to work and get the economy moving again. Well, senator Gillibrand, I just want to say I commend you working across the aisle. I have all my family members are in the military including my sister-in-law and I have personal friends who have been violently assaulted while in the military and let me tell you, these women do not care who you're working with, you can work with Satan himself as long as this stops happening and you can stop one more assault so I commend because I think seeing the bigger picture is really important right now. One place where I have been outspoken about the need for bipartisanship is on federal paid family leave which I know you've been advocating for. President Biden folded with his massive plan to have $4 trillion infrastructure spending bills which goes beyond roads and bridges including human infrastructure like family leave and free college. I worry that calling everything infrastructure can be confusing for people and the astronomical price tag will make this more partisan than it should be. Do you think Democrats could possibly be overplaying their hand here and what do you think we can do as Republicans to try to explain this is about the family and about women and we as conservatives should care about family and women for paid family So, I think you're quite right, Meghan, and want to address your question then something else you said earlier. We just can explain to everyone it's about work. How do you get people back to work? You need people back to work to be able to have a strong economy. And you know in your own life if you did not have good affordable child care for your child, you wouldn't be able to be at work and so it's part of the rest of the infrastructure long gone are the days when one parent was able to stay at home. Most parents, especially two-parent families need people at work to be able to pay bills and there are many one-parent families that also need to be at work so child care has to be considered part of the economy and work. It's just a new definition because times have changed in the last 50 years and so it's kind of like we're just bringing everyone up to speed to something that pretty much every mother or parent knows that if there is not a school that's open or a child care that's available and affordable or a paid leave after the birth of a child or when your loved one is sick and ill and you need to be with them you can't get back to work. And I loved how you started this because this moment of bipartisanship on the armed services committee is real and it's really your father's legacy and I just want you to know that the last time I saw your father he said kirstjenen, the one thing we still have to do is take care of this sexual assault issue and we're going to work together so he was a man of his word. He always cared about putting people first and I really carry that legacy when I work on the armed services committee to help the service members who give everything for this country even their lives. Thank you so much. I really appreciate that.

