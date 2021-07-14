Transcript for Sir Richard Branson, Sirisha Bandla on journey to space and future of space travel

Virgin galactic founder sir Richard Branson just went where no billionaire has ever gone before on a spacecraft his company built to take him into orbit, and he joins us now with his crew mate and the third indian-american woman on Earth to ever reach space, sirisha bandla, and sirisha, welcome to "The view," and congratulations on making history. Blasting off to the edge of space aboard your own spacecraft, you know, it's been a minute. How are you now that you are looking back? How do you feel with such an achievement? She can answer first. It's just been incredible. I have been dreaming about this since I was young. So to have achieved it and especially to have gone up to space with virgin galactic which has meant so much for me. When I was little, I saw Richard -- sorry. I am still little. When I was younger, I saw Richard announce that he was going to create virgin galactic to make space accessible for all, and that's when I said I was going O go up to space with virgin galactic because I didn't qualify because of my eyesight for nasa or other methods of going to space. It's so meaningful to have gone to space and to have gone to space with virgin galactic. Sir Richard, my husband would do anything to fly to space and eat candy, you know, gobble m&ms, do weightless cart wheels. I've told him not to even think of spending that money because he's going to need to stay in space if he spends that money. So he needs to live vicariously through you. Can you describe how it felt, what you saw there just, you know, can you describe it to us that ain't going? Well, I mean, we went -- we went up at 3,000 miles an hour in eight seconds. That was the ride of a lifetime, and something that I think both of us found extraordinary, and then, you know, having said a few words to kids back here on Earth, I was just unbuckling and then lifting up and just really becoming Peter pan. Never -- it's indescribable, just, you know, thankfully flying, flying in space, and in the meantime, sirisha and other people are doing experiments in the cabin for -- I mean, we have had experiments for nasa, experiments for different so they're having a good time and they're also working really hard, and then -- then the views outside the windows, you know, whilst we're -- whilst we're doing our other things, looking out the windows back at that incredible Earth, and the Earth is breathtaking, and then, you know, if your husband wants to then buckle back in for the ride backing it's coming back into the Earth's atmosphere. It's quite extreme, but a bit like you see in the movies, but bearable from the body. Oh, wow. Well, sirisha, as sir Richard just mentioned, a lot of scientific good has come out of space travel, things like cat scans and gps, advanced weather forecasting, and my understanding is that your job on this flight was science-based and you carried, apparently, experiments strapped to your leg. I want to know what information were you trying to gather, and how do you think this capability will transform science and research? Yeah, absolutely. So my role as a mission specialist in this flight was to conduct human-tended research. So I was carrying what's called fixation tubes from the university of Florida, and it had a plant in there that would express genes depending on the environment. So we took it through a high-g environment on the way to space and low-g leaving space. We were seeing how the plant reacted to that, and we'll see hopefully how plants can travel with astronauts to further destinations or if we can create plants to adapt to harsher environments on Earth. Those are the advancements coming out of this capability, and there's a lot. There's physiologists, biologists, astrophysicists that want to use this information. It's a really, really exciting time and the fact that a researcher can now fly with their experiments to space is a new capability I'm excited to see be utilized. Well, I've always had a curiosity about space. So I understand why 700 people have already signed up to fly with you starting next year. You promised to make this accessible to everybody, but with a price tag of $250,000 per seat, many think it's a, you know, that it's for the wealthy, especially with Jeff bezos following you into space next week. How do you answer these critics? Well, first of all, it takes -- it takes wealthy individuals to create exciting new companies, and 100 years ago it was wealthy individuals that created the airline, and over, you know, the decades, the price of airline tickets has come down and down, but what we are trying to do is come up with lots of ways of enabling people who could never afford to go into space to go into space. So, you know, today we've just launched something on a maze which is just for $10. You can spend your $10, and you get a lottery ticket. If you win, you and a friend can go to space. You can come and meet me at the space factory, and I'll show you around, and all those $10 will go towards enabling hopefully dozens of other people to go to space for free, and if it works, it could be a sort of self-propelling thing to get dozens of people to go to space at no costs to themselves. In the meantime, the wealthy people will pay, you know, the highest prices. Much, much less than it costs going to space with the Russian spaceship, but -- and that will help us pay for the new spaceships which will start driving the prices down in the decades to come. Now we've seen Elon Musk develop the spacex program, and Amazon founder Jeff bezos set to lift off his spacecraft in seven days. I need the truth here. How real is this perceived did it kind of feel good to beat Jeff bezos to space, just a little? Honestly, no. I know everybody expects me to say yes. First of all, I'm just going to say one thing. I hate the word billionaire. What we've -- I started with 200 pounds and my mom found a necklace and she gave it to the police, and two months later, she gave me the 200 pounds, and I've created exciting companies, virgin atlantic, virgin cruise, and others. Things people love the experience with. I haven't done it to make money. I've done it because I want to create things I can be proud of, and which all the people that work with me can be proud of, and sirisha, you know, she came, and she is 1 of 800 wonderful people who created virgin galactic. We have another 800 people who created virgin orbit which puts satellites into space. There are far more important things than racing with, you know, being seen to be racing with a billionaire. Right. And I have to tell you, sirisha. You're the reason I started flying again, because of everything you were offering in terms of how to go back into the sky as someone who flew. I'm still not all that comfortable, but I'm better than I was, and I owe that to you and to virgin America. So you've done that for lots of people, and so I want to thank you, and I want to say thanks on all of our parts to you, sir, Richard and to you, sirisha bandla. Keep going. There's more space to see. Come back and let us know what's happening.

