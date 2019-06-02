Transcript for Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union

Okay, so, as advertised, we're talking about the state of the union rebuttal. They don't have a great track record, these rebuttals, in the past. Marco Rubio had water problems. He was dry. Do you remember all the water he was drinking? I didn't get that. Remember Joe Kennedy had a chapstick issue. His lips were chapped. The dreaded Michele Bachmann looking at the wrong camera. Bobby Jindal. Bobby Jindal. I love Bobby Jindal but it was awkward. It was in his house or something. Not great. It's a tough spot. So imagine how much better this looked last night compared to those. Former Georgia gubernatorial national candidate Stacey Abrams, broke the curse last night by delivering a powerful democratic response. Let's watch it. Even as I am very disappointed by the president's approach our problems, I still don't want him to fail. But we need him to tell the truth and to respect his duties and respect the extraordinary diversity that defines America. So she says she doesn't want the president to fail and when she said that I thought, I wonder how many Democrats agree with that. Because to me if the country is failing because he's so awful, then I want him to fail too. I want someone to come in and save us. I think it was a smart strategy on her part because then you're going into it that the president was going to try to give a unifying message. If you look at the polls, 80% of independents that watched last night loved the speech. If you're thinking about 2020 and what sort of message am I going to bring that's different to the table and try to get independent voters, even people that voted for trump, I can't be a socialsocialist, so far left that it's not going to attract people. What she really thinks is different than what she said there. I have to say the word socialist is becoming a buzz word like liberal and feminis where the right wing is taking that word and distorting it. Every time you use it I'm going to interrupt you. I don't distort it. It's being weaponized. It's being bastardized, that word. There's a lot of things you say that I think as well. Give M a buzz word. Right wing, start with that. Right wing, that's true. I'm conservative, I'm not part of the right wing. Can we go back to Stacey Abrams because I was looking forward to talking about her, really quickly. First of all, I love a jewel toned dress with a broach. I love her fashion. I thought she looked wonderful. She killed it. We have to talk about the fashion a little bit. Nancy Pelosi looked great last night too by the way. Nancy killed it with that beautiful white. She's gorgeous. Yeah. And again, it's a visual medium. And her facial expressions were wonderful. She is saying that I don't want him to fail. I agree with Abby in the sense that I never want America to fail. I never want any of our presidents to fail because I think ultimately it will impact all of us and I think it's a T strategy. I also think when they announced her as the person who was going to give the rebuttal, I was like, but she's a failed candidate. It's more traditional to have someone who's been in office or serving. Afterward I was like, maybe she's looking at a run because this was pretty strong. As president? I don't know. Or as vice president or the cabinet member or something. Another person that I maybe have written off too quickly. I think a lot of people think she's a failed candidate is because of all the gerrymandering in her district. She's currently not governor, sunny. She almost won in a very big state. But if you're not first, you're last. It's clean, it's winning or losing. I thought her tone was right on and she sort of had this every day tone and that was important. I also thought what was important about it was she was fact-checking him in sort of not real time but rite afterwards and that was the big problem that I had with it. It wasn't malicious. It came from a real place. The other part, quickly, that I love, speaking of expressions, Nancy Pelosi was in such an important positioause you watched every facial expression she had. It good. Do you think there was a strategyhen she would look at chuck Schumer that they said before, if you stand, I'll know to stand because the party sort of follows you. Whenever she would stand, you would think about that. If she doesn't stand -- Why does her clapping have millions of memes. She's going -- That was a good clap. Yeah. It reminded me of -- Yeah. Do you guys know that baby -- the baby song? ??? Baby shark ??? I listen to it every day with my daughter and it reminded me that. Kamala, senator Harris' facial expressions were one to watch as well. She was in control not only of herself but of that body because there was one moment when she did this because people were getting a little out of line and they settled down immediately. That woman is in control of the house.

