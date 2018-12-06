Transcript for Struggling mom-turned-caregiver to community gets heartwarming surprise

There is so much bad news in the headlines, we want to spotlight the good people who are quietly changing the communities and the world. I want you to meet one woman whose story literally knocked me out of my bed. Take a look. Jt outside of Dallas, Texas, Y'll find sulphur springs, a rural community with a population of 16,000. And like so many towns, drugs and broken homes are commonplace. Letitinliffe group in the of thatnvironmentnd couldn't escape its grip. Myationship with my mom S not a relationship. She could never tell me she loved me. She would always write it on a piece of paper but neveray I love you. I was told I wasn't going to be anybody. I wasn't going to amount to nothing so that madee lash out. That made me start running away from home. I got into the drug life. I started skipping school W and behold, I got pregnant. I didn't have where to go so I started living on the streets. Letitia and H baby daughter were homeless. After losing a friend to drugs, Letitia knew she was the lucky one. She had a second chance. Anwhat she did with that send chance was something rath extraordinary. Letitia created a daycare and after-school progr called lil 4's kids CL, a safe haven for ildren. These kids go through so much, T drugs, the child abuse, domestic violence, teenage pregnancy. Sometimes they don't have water, food. And the kids come after school for a hug, a hot meal, and a place to lay their heads, whatever the reason. Letitia is a Mo, counsellor, caretaker, and a source of strength. I have to this for these kids because of what I went through. H just a skillet and a crock-pot, Letitia manages to feed between 30 to 50 kids a day. I just want to give them a chance in life and let them know whatever you go through, let Ms. Letitia go through it with you. And while Letitia has dedicated her life to these kids, she is still struggling to keep her above water. There are mounting monthly bills and the overwhelming costs of food and clothing and the basic necessities for the kids. If I have $20 for that day, I know I can take that $20 and rn it into where I can feed all my kids. Letitia H gone through her life savings to keep those doors open, and she says she will never turn her back on a child wh needs her. My mission is to mentor the kids to want to go off to college, want to be something Thank you, Letitia. For showing me who I ca be and for not turning your back onme. God gave me a sond chance, D that second chance was to those kids. We just LE you, Ms. Letitia. Please welcome Letitia Conliffe. You sit. This is for you. This is R you. All right, come on. I just wanted to say that something made me pay attention. It came on two, three times. It was like, whoa, whoa, whoa. Th I opened my eyes and I was knocked out. Iust -- you're a rarity in a country filled with rarities and going to help red people who they can be, the bes of them. That's what you do. Right. This clearly isn't a job for you, it's your entire life. Yeah Can you tell us about that? I love -- when I started out th the lil 4's, I always thou I wouldn't amount to anything. I stomped O the devil. I weighed my negative to a positive and I started this because there's so ma people out there, so many kids THA seek for this love that they don't get at home. They might be around their family, but do we really know kids? Do we really know what's going on in their mind? Right. We don't. Yeah. We letocial media takever our kids' life and we don't know that that social media is lling our kids day by day. To give everyone an ide of how much you do in a teeny-weeny -- when I tell you this is a teeny-weeny space, it'sike this big. We have a live shot of lil 4's club, and Sean giggy, a reporter from our Dallas affiliate, WFAA, he's on site. Sean, I first saw your piece on Letitia which got my attention. Who are yoanding there with? You know, lil 4's is name that way for a reason. Letitia named this place aft her four daughters. We have three of them here. Three of her daughters, her son and some volunteers here, they're all out here toupport Letitia, a wonderful woman as we've already seen. Hey Sean, what is that truck in the back what is that? You know, whoopi, that truck has been here all mning and I still have no idea why but I think WEHT be able to find out. This is mabrie Jackson and mabrie, I think THA truck belongs to you, right? It sure does. Good morning, we are so thrilled to B here Toda we heard letia knows how to stretch a dollar so we came to fill her pantry to last through the summer and the holidays. That's amazing. Something tells me you might be ab to help fill that entry beyond the holidays. We certainly are. In addition to theilling we did today,e're going to provide L 4's with an additional $10, to get us through the holiday and also to keep those pantries filled. Wow, that's absolutely among. Thank you guysnd thank you for helping out. An amazing morning out herehow does it get better than this? Hi, Sean. It's Sara, I think I see another truck in the backgrou You do actually. Th's a good eye. My vision is terrible and I can't even see it from here. That is here because of Eric from Jarrell company. How areou doing? Good morning. That's the truck from the Jarrell company. We heard the story, Letitia, that you were cooking for 50 children with simply a crock-pot or a skillet. Once the Jarrell company heard that, we got with our friends at GE appliance and got you new appliances toohe job, refrigerator, washer, dryr, all the thingyou need. Everything but the kitchen sink. Speaking of all those appliances, this is a small place. You're gng to need a place to put those and this is already packed. To find out where we're going to put them, this is Kevin Otto We're going to provide Y with a new kitchen. Here what it's going look like. New kitchecabinets, new counter tops, faucet sink. That's amazing. Thank Yo to everybody for their time and resources. Weave one more surprise before wrap this . As everybody who's been to Texas S, this summer heat can be brutal. Because of THA our friends at Goodman manufacturing are giving you a brand new airditioning system for yourbuilding. So congratulations, Letitia. Yodeserve everything. Thank you so much for everything you've done. Thank you so much, se. We also want to give a huge thanks to mark Maxwell, city manager of sphur springs who's been secretlyorking overtime behind the scenes to make this kitchen happen. Thank you. It's so worth it. There's more. There's more. Letia, we have a feople in the audience that we want you to meet. Where is mlle Moran? Michelle, tell us why you're re. First of all, you're an angel and an inspation. I'm a single mother. I raised my son on my own. I'm also theounder of skin-eez skin care. It's wearable skin care fabric we're doing baskets to the kids and yourself. It will smooth and renew them all day long and evening. We're also giving you $20,000. But wait, there's more. Grace. Tell me how to do it. Grace eleya. Grace eleya, she's also got something special. A few years ago all the hair on the back of my head broke off because I didn't think there were enough stylish solion to protect your hair. I created the slap cap as that stylish solution. What we'd like to do is giftou wi that cap syou and your kids as well as bless you with $20,000. Wait, wait. Up. Hold up for a second. There's more. And finally, please meet Casey lly. Casey, tell us WHA you're do Hi, I'm Casey Kelly and I'm the owner of blended designs. A year ago my 9-year-old son Carter said he wanted face that looked like his on a bag. We couldn't find one and it's because less than two percent O character backpacks include children of color. We created a line of nine different characters and we're going to donate. All of your kids will have one of our backpacks. Wait, wait wait. There's -- shh. And we are also going to give you $20,000. so,ere's what's happen. Letitia, you're getting a pan stocked with groceries, a full kitchen makeover with all the new appliaes, and $70,000 in cash. We say thank you for everything that you do. We thank the volunteers at lil 4' kids club and a big thanks to all of the companies who stepped up to help the kids of sulphur rings. Thanks to Sean giggy from our Dallas affilte WFAA for bringing us Letitia's story and for more on that Ory, you C go to --H geeze -- And Letitia's go fund me campaign. Visit our website.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.