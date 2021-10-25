Supreme Court scaling back abortion rights?

"The View" panel reacts to the justices' comments after the Supreme Court held arguments Tuesday over a Mississippi law that could ban abortions after 15 weeks, potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

