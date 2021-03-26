Transcript for Takeaways from Biden’s 1st presser

They seem to come quickly these days. An astounding thing happened yesterday. A president held a press conference. There was no name calling, no sniping, no claims of fake news, no constant stream of lies. What a radical approach this is. If we're lucky this could catch on. Let's watch. Is there a timeline for when we won't see overcrowded facilities when it comes to unaccompanied minors? I guess people should be flattered people are coming because I'm a nice guy. Is what's happening acceptable to you? When is that going to be fixed? Is that a serious question? Is it acceptable to me? Come on. Are you worried if you don't pass voting rights legislation that the democratic party is going to lose seats and lose control of the house and senate in 2022? What I'm worried about is how unamerican this whole initiative is. It's sick. It's sick. Have you decided whether you're going to run for re-election in 2024? Yes, the answer is yes. My plan is to run for re-election. The man is in office for five minutes and they're asking him about 2022. Ana, there was a lot of build-up over how he performed yesterday. A lot of low expectations on the right. Do you think he defied the critics? I do. If you listen to the right, if you listen to Fox News, if you watch some of that, they paint this picture of Joe Biden as being a senile old man who bumbles around and is not in charge of his administration, is not the one making the decisions. The Joe Biden that came out yesterday was very prepared. We saw his years as senator, his years as vice president come into play. He had full command of the facts. He had full command of the knowledge of policy. He got into the weeds on issues like immigration, on issues like the filibuster, like infrastructure. I was struck by the tone. You just couldn't help get over the presidential tone of a presidential press conference. This wasn't some sort of self-serving whacko incoherent crazy press conference where there was a cage match between the president and reporters there, where he was insulting reporters. This was a presidential press conference. Talked about facts. Took every question posed to I thought it was funny because so many of the reporters asked three questions in one and he was patient and he was good. I thought he was good. I hope he does more of these. Yeah, there was one guy who asked three questions in a row. It annoyed me in a way. It's like there are other people here. Excuse me. Sunny, Biden was being kind when he called the new voting laws in Georgia unamerican. Why not call it what it is? Georgia doesn't want people to vote, especially people of color. Do you agree? I completely agree. Republicans lost the state for the first time in many years. They lost both senate seats for the both time in many years. Rather than change their policies, rather than change their platforms, they decided to change the rules, change the law so they could make voting more difficult, in particular more difficult for African-American voters which were the backbone, I think, of the Georgia election. To be clear, this is very much about the 2022 election. It's about that senate seat. It's very much about Stacey Abrams challenging governor Kemp. We all know that. I really think that, when you are arresting a Georgia state representative because you're signing a bill Jim crow 2.0 in a private session, you are certainly on the wrong side of history. When you are criminalizing people for bringing water and food to long lines of voters, you are on the wrong side of history. Republicans are afraid that they are certainly, certainly not only in the minority in most states, but they're now minorities in Georgia in what is traditionally -- what traditionally has been a red state. That is scaring their notion of minority rule. That's what's happened. They want to cheat. Right. That seems to be the only way to win there. Sara, what stuck out to you? One note on the conversation about Georgia is -- sunny referenced this. This bill would make it a crime, misdemeanor to give food or beverage to anyone waiting online. That bothered me. The first layer is like the humanity, someone is waiting in line. What bothered me more is how stupid do you think someone is that their whole vote could be swayed by a little food or water when you're waiting in line. That was the most insulting level of that part of the bill. It reminded me of the big steal narrative, false narrative, was all about. If you build this up and sew seeds of mistrust -- I remember Jeff flake was here and he said not one of his colleagues believe this election was stolen. But if you get it brewing, then you can make laws like this and they're instilling voter confidence. That whole cycle screamed out to me. It's very disturbing, highly un-democratic. In regard to the press conference, it was refreshing to build off what Ana said. To see something that didn't have a moment and the vitriol and rhetoric of someone pushing. At one point Cecilia Vega said was it acceptable the way these immigrants were being held. You could hear a little tension in president Biden's voice. I like that he didn't jump to fake news or how dare you ask me that or attack her. It felt uncomfortable, but this is what they should like. It was uneventful and I'm here for it. Right, the way I like an airline trip to be. Sara, just one thing before we go. We have to take a break and then we'll come back with Meghan. Those people waiting online could be old people who need water and a lot of times it's a long, long line on a hot day, even in Georgia in November. It could be very warm I think. The defense of it was that it could sway or influence a voter. How wishy washy would someone have to be that marched to a poll to vote that food could influence them. I think it's inhumane and unamerican. Okay. We're going to take a break. Wen we come back, we'll hear what Meghan has to say. We'll be right back. Announcer: The hottest views in daytime are happening right here. We talk about things on this show that people don't talk about. That I can't wait to see. Announcer: Honest takes from strong women. We need all hands on deck and we need it right now. This is the time to speak out. Announcer: Unafraid to get real. We're not going to agree on everything. We're all seeing it differently. That's the beauty of "The view." Announcer: That's why the most watched number one daytime talk show is ABC's "The view." You know how I feel. Breeze drifting on by you know how I feel. It's a new dawn... If you've been taking COPD sitting down, it's time to make a stand. Start a new day with trelegy. No once-daily COPD medicine has the power to treat COPD in as many ways as trelegy. With three medicines in one inhaler, trelegy helps people breathe easier and improves lung function. It also helps prevent future flare-ups. Trelegy won't replace a rescue inhaler for sudden breathing problems. Tell your doctor if you have a heart condition or high blood pressure before taking it. Do not take trelegy more than prescribed. Trelegy may increase your risk of thrush, pneumonia, and osteoporosis. Call your doctor if worsened breathing, chest pain, mouth or tongue swelling, problems urinating, vision changes, or eye pain occur. Take a stand and start a new day with trelegy. Ask your doctor about once-daily trelegy. And save at trelegy.com. I thought I was getting my floors clean. And then I learned my mop could be loaded with bacteria. So, I got a Swiffer Wetjet to get a cleaner... Clean The spray breaks down dirt andthe pad absorbs it deep inside. Buh bye. Try Wetjet with a money-back guarantee. Whatever's going on whatever kind of day We can always find a way to make room to play Either I.R.L or half a world away That's how we play Here's what we know Life's sweeter together, Oreo You're not using too much are you hon?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.