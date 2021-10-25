Tamron Hall explains the real-life inspiration behind her novel 'As the Wicked Watch'

She tells "The View" about what it feels like for a live studio audience to return to the "Tamron Hall Show" and talks about her new true-crime series "Someone They Knew…With Tamron Hall."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live