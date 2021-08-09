Transcript for Texas governor vows to 'eliminate all rapists'

So let's get to it because the assault on rights continues down in Texas on the same day governor Abbott signed one of the most restrictive voting laws in America. He doubled down on the law banning abortions after six weeks for almost any reason including rape, and it doesn't he just said it's not going to happen. Abbott had this message for anyone worried about being forced to carry their rapist's baby, and congresswoman AOC gave him a little bit of a lesson on how a woman's body actually works. Take a look. Let's make something very clear. Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets. Six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period, and two weeks late on your period for any person, any person with a menstrual cycle can happen if you are stressed, if your diet changes, or for really no reason at all. So you don't have six weeks. So the question really is, are any of these men qualified to write a law when they are this freaking clueless about a woman's body? I mean -- Whoopi, I had the same reaction when I watched the clip, a bit of a visceral reaction because as she broke that down, you're assuming women have 28-day cycles unless you're on a pill. Then it's a moot point, you rarely have a 28-day cycle. So watching men discuss reproductive health -- certain men when they know so little, it does bother me. He lacks an understanding on rape. Texas has the most rapes in the United States, and 9 out of 10 of those were aggressed by an Someone you knew. Yeah, someone you knew. These aren't people on the streets because you can't clear the streets when they're in our homes, and so this bothered me because we're never going to agree on this issue. If people are prlife, you believe it's on murder. You're on one side. If you are pro-choice, you don't see it as murder. That's not why you're doing it. You disagree on the science of life and when it starts. Let me just finish this thought. So the danger here on this law is not agreeing on the issue. It's that we're deputizing average citizens to turn on their neighbors in a way that I think is a slippery slope because this is a model now, Texas, to also sidestep roe V. Wade, but it becomes a model for bad faith and now your neighbors may come for your guns. Just be weary when you have a law like this, it's a bad The second amendment is not that easy. They're giving women false this is what frustrates me about government. Instead of taking care of the story from the beginning, they're trying to pick up broken pieces and they're making it why not try and empower women? Why not giving them more options when it comes to their reproductive health? Yeah. Like providing over the counter contraceptives, birth control pills instead of condoms and plan B? I am pro-life. I've always been pro-life with the exception of rape, incest and the life of a mother. Yeah. I don't think government should be going into families when it comes to making a decision about -- Yep. -- About such important issues that are damaging to women. So here's what I think. Why not treat women like assets that can be developed instead of liabilities that need to be managed? Yeah. Mia and I had a wonderful conversation in our hot topics room because she was unaware that as a catholic I am also pro-life, you know, at this table, that term -- I think we're all pro-life. We are all pro-life. All different terms of I'm for the death penalty in some cases. She's for the death penalty in some cases and I think some of you are as well. We had this very interesting discussion in the sense that why don't we empower women? The catholic church is against birth control in many ways and that's something that I differ from as well, but I do not understand why someone like Texas governor Abbott is saying that, you know, this ridiculous thing about rapists and how they're going to be enforing the rape laws. I spent my career as a sex crimes lawyer. Rape is the most underreported crime in the country. In the country. So for him to be so ignorant as to say that that is how they are going to combat this crisis that they have developed themselves, is so obnoxious really. So obnoxious. Why is he now coming up with this plan to get the rapists? Why was he before? Where was he before really? He's out of step with his own party because 84% of Americans including 74% of Republicans are in favor of abortion when it comes to rape and incest. He's out of step. It seems like there's a history of stupidity amongst the Republicans on this topic. Let me read a couple of statements. Congressman Todd Aiken from Missouri said in 2012 and I quote, if it's a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down, unquote. Really? How do they do that? I would like to know. In 1998, Arkansas politician fay Boozman said during his senate campaign that fear hormonal changes block a body's ability to conceive. Henry Aldridge, another - Republican from the great state of North Carolina, the facts show that people who are raped who are truly raped -- truly raped, the juices don't flow. The body functions don't work did. What year is this? 1995. No. Yes. It goes on. I have more. Here's the deal. Abortion did not come around -- Oh, wow. -- For religious reasons. The reason abortion came about is because people got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms with hangers in their body, okay? This was always supposed to be about safe and clean. Yeah. Your relationship with god or your relationship or my relationship with god, we'll talk to god. God talks to me. God talks to you. You know what god wants you to do, or whatever you believe. Yeah. This idea that you are making hay out of a law that doesn't affect you because it doesn't say, listen, if you get pregnant, you better go and have an abortion. It doesn't say that. It says, if you find yourself in a situation that you can't handle, perhaps you go and talk to your family and then you all decide what you are going to do. Yeah. But this -- this idea of being punished because men are pissed, I think, that women, you know, for the last 30 years have not been listening. You haven't been listening, women. You have not been claefing the way people want you to claef and we're not doing it. This idea you're going to give $10,000 to somebody who reports any aiding and abetting of an abortion, you know, that law -- It's not the patient. It's not the woman. So in other words if you know somebody who's getting an abortion and she's getting an Uber, the Uber driver can be turned in, and the person who turns him in can get $10,000. And the person can be from any state. Not just Texas. We know that 9 out of the 10 rapes in Texas are people that people know. Mm-hmm. They're not on the street. Why don't you get $10,000 for turning in the rapist? Everybody knows who it is. There's an idea. I agree with that, and I do have to say this. I have worked with some great Republicans that really do -- they care about life. Yeah. The individual that said those things, we were all disgusted by that. Yeah. It was because -- you obviously don't know, and you shouldn't be talking about reproductive health. Allow us to do that. We can educate you on what's going on in our body. Aren't they married to somebody? Some female in their life. I have a question for Mia. Hold on, baby.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.