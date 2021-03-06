Texas valedictorian blasts abortion law

More
"The View" co-hosts react to Lake Highlands High School valedictorian Paxton Smith changing her graduation speech to take a stand against the state’s new abortion law.
7:48 | 06/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas valedictorian blasts abortion law

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:48","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts react to Lake Highlands High School valedictorian Paxton Smith changing her graduation speech to take a stand against the state’s new abortion law.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"78067251","title":"Texas valedictorian blasts abortion law","url":"/theview/video/texas-valedictorian-blasts-abortion-law-78067251"}