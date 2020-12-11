Transcript for Thursday, Nov. 12: Stacey Abrams joins.

The US just set a new record with over a 145000. New cases. Of cult at hospitals are starting to reach capacity in some states and restrictions and curfews are starting to tighten. Now one of president elect Biden is corona virus advisors laid out one plan to get things under control take a look at. We can pay for a package right now to cover both all of the wages lost wages for individual workers. For a losses to small companies to medium size company. Yeah or city State's county governments we can do all that. If we gives out that we could lock down reporters six weeks and if we did that. We could drive the numbers down. There's Alec we're asking for months and months and months. Well this kind of situation but we also attract casual we're doing is not working. So. I mean people don't really. Wanna hear this kind of Cephalon what's your what's your reaction I haven't shovel here and stuff. You all can hear me. I do hear you yes Sarah yes OK so yes I'll catch so that's. That act sell up again. Don't know what's your reaction to hearing that you know there's Stein and say hey maybe we need to do this again. With a plan in place. I'm not a huge fan of a second lockdown and from what a lot of the doctors are saying including doctor catchy but also this advisor. Was that they'd have to approve spending and as we've seen in congress. That hasn't gone fatty easily even with stimulus I don't think this is something that happened I don't think it's necessarily that the most prudent answered the problem I ain't. If we kind of waved in front of the American public either we shut down are we just all Wear our masks right now. Because right now if you going to any local business or you and really do anything out in public. The business owners are the most diligent because they don't want to be shut down and they don't want someone to get sick and they don't want the virus trees to their location. So people are really handling it well and by allowing businesses to meet those choices were keeping them open and we're keeping people safe. The people all of this science by the way the mass has just continually reaffirmed their importance now it's. 70% effective and it's not just in what you transmit its U contracting it protects you when your family is well. So I think we could hold on to this little bit of sense of normal that we have going on right now the little bit that's available and open. If we all could just really eat continue arc he and and you cleaning our hands social distancing. Wearing arm house. Wrapped what do you think joy it. Is it in your mind a good idea I'm not a great idea when he sank. I say fat chance it's gonna happen. Because up. I still walk home has its cancel with Americans. Festival as you said Sara a McConnell needs to pass a stimulus but he doesn't care about Americans he only cares about his job. And jabbed the tribe voters have drunk the Kool Aid so then I got a lesson. I mean they went to those rallies without masks in the when they found out from a Stanford study that 700 deaths occurred because of my guess one or two of those rallies. An exit polls are showing that three quarters of Republicans care more about rebuilding the economy than they do about the virus which we know is connected to the economy if you can't control the virus you won't be able to control the economy as far as people wearing masks have got to do it. An academic judge how could say. On Wednesday and one of his you know press conference is only has to do is say to these people. Look you guys you want to live put the masks on just likes Sarah said they're not gonna do it. He's afraid he's afraid of getting a lot of the country being locked down and him being locked top. Right that's alleged she sent out. Well what the issue is. As joy is saying. Americans aren't going to where there Mac apps most Americans are many Americans they're not going to socially distanced. They're not going to. Follow the CDC guidelines in that way they're not gonna continues he washed their hands and so if everyone isn't doing the same fading and required to do the same thing. It just doesn't work and so I actually am in favor of the short term locked down of what is it I think it's four to six weeks. Because that type of thing has worked. If you look at New Zealand if you look at Australia they were the first our countries to do that and when they did it. The government closed the nation's borders impose one of the world's strictest lock downs in and a bid to eliminate the virus and they did it and they did it successfully. Fourth I I'd rather do that for 46 weeks than have hundreds of thousands more Americans dot. I think it makes complete sense yes. Yeah I was you I would you know let you give a little money. -- eighty give people the money to stay home for. Five weeks and everybody lots down and we start claim. Yeah maybe we could get this under can someone my problem is you know we went into the slot down and came out and no one still had a plan. Nobody had a plan. So maybe now they do is talk of an actual plan may be this will work better particularly because I say something. If Wu yeah sure. Go ahead finish your sentence it's okay and I wanted to stance on out. I I just what is this and that you know. I'm willing to do anything. To get us back will we need today because this idea that. You know this one doesn't want to Wear a mask this one doesn't want to do. You know we ought to do the same thing or it's not enough work which is what everybody is saying I'm a graduate. I just want to end this one thing. If it occurs to me is that to prompt is so evil at this point I really think he's evil. I think he he absolutely relishes the idea that things are getting worse and it's gone and beyond and and Biden slap I really think he likes that. That's how sick he has. Well joy well can I really happy we'll say one thing in response to joy and Sonny shot. I know people are wearing their mask but what I'm saying is if they came mountains said OK here are your options. Either we shut down everything. Are you Wear a mask making them make that choice 'cause I have a feeling that people would opt for their masks. Not made. No I don't really know we can also make in financial. And say you know what. Here's the fine for not wearing a mask because every time you don't let me ask you sentence some might to a hospital that has no role for them so you can start building bat and I'm sorry you know it it's either going to be one thing another. But we've got to get this under control or we're never going to get ourselves out of this hall.

