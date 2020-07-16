Transcript for Tiffany Cross weighs in on Joe Biden’s campaign efforts

who has been a strong voice speaking truth to power, and she keeps it going in her new book, "Say it louder!: Black voters, white narratives, and saving our democracy." Please welcome Tiffany cross. Welcome, Tiffany cross. Hi, ladies. I'm so excited to join the hot topics table. Excellent. So we'll hop right in now. Two days ago, the guy in the white house said in an interview that white people are killed by the police more than anyone else, and flying the confederate flag is freedom of speech. I'll just turn it over to you. Yeah. Thank you, whoopi. I'm so tired of this -- yeah. I'm so tired of this president spitting in our face and trying to convince us it's raining. That is clear bs, and anybody with any ounce of historical perspective would know that. When I think of the families of tamir rice, of trayvon martin, of rishard brooks, of breonna Taylor and Sandra bland and on and on and on, and I think of the horrific brutality black people have faced at the hands of law enforcement, I wonder what would possess a president to say something like that, and it's because he's tossing red meat to his clanlike base that he dress prattly needs to win in November. Were he a reader, I would encourage him to read my book. So when you look at it through a historical perspective, asking the question can feel disrespectful because we know that there's systemic racism in law enforcement. So I wouldn't debate that issue any more than I would debate a fool on if lemons are yellow. We know the answer. The question is, what do you plan to do about it, and he has consistently answered that by saying, nothing. Tiffany, we want to switch gears to another hot topic. Nick Cannon is under fire for anti-semitic remarks that he made on his podcast, and since then, viacom CBS has fired him. This is on the heels of Desean Jackson and ice cube posting anti-semitic comments online as well. What do you think about cancel culture, and do you think Nick Cannon deserves that? I don't support the persecution of any people, and I, you know, I think private companies have to address these personnel issues as best they can, but I will say that in the case of Nick Cannon, is he really fired? He won't get to go on to work at CBS, but he's got offers from diddy, and I'm sure other people I think the bigger story and point of contention for me is the tens of millions of people who are losing their jobs every day without any kind of contingency. Without something they did, no point of their own. 1.3 million joined those ranks tooz, and as far as cancel culture, I think there is at times a tendency to overreact to the Twitter voices that aren't always the accurate temperature check in the communities that we're talking about. Okay. Tiffany, in your new book which I will plug for you," say it louder!" You outlined how important black voters are in elections and for our democracy, which I agree with that. You said that Joe Biden's campaign needs a lot of help getting support with black voters. What does he need to change? What should he do? So my book focuses on black voters, but also the role the media plays in covering black voters and I think because the media tends to center white people around every political conversation we have, that there is a mistake and an error on candidates' parts to follow that narrative, and to chase that appeal to people who left the party a long time ago. The last time Democrats won the majority white vote was in 1964, and so I think in this moment when we're reimagining America, previously voters of color could only see the possible, and even that seemed out of reach. At this moment when we're reimagining this country, voters are seeing the impossible. It's not a time to make safe choices. There are things Joe Biden can do in terms of reaching out to grassroots organizations. Who he picks as his running mate, and he could be facing an increasingly Progressive congress, and when you have people like Ricky torres, and jabal boleman, how are you going to look at people who worked with Barack Obama at their floor and not their ceiling? They have an Obama hangover. They think everybody is supposed to give them goosebumps. They don't understand that's a once in a lifetime opportunity, and how will he excite people? I think there are times when he's making an appeal to people who are middle of the road for this false appeal to these swing voters. I don't exactly know what a swing voter. If you are on the fence at this time, I question exactly what you are considering. I think when you walk the middle of the road in politics, you can become political roadkill. Tiffany, vice president Biden has committed to a female vice presidential pick, and there are several front-runners being talked about. Senator kamala Harris, representative Val demings, Susan rice just to name a few. You and I are friends and we wrote an op-ed about why we believe the vice president must choose a black woman. What should he be considering when making his vice presidential pick? So sunny, I don't know if you are a spades player, but I'm a spades player, and in the game of spades, we say, play to win. I want Joe Biden to play to win, and when you look at this voting base, who are the people who resurrected your campaign? Who are the people who are going to be excited to vote for you? As black women, we don't just organize ourselves. We orgize community, and as he's going through potential running mates, he has an embarrassment of riches from the four corners of this country of leaders who are out-leading basic average and sometimes below average white men. You have Keisha Lance bottoms. You have the mayor of Charlotte, and the mayor in New Orleans. Not that they're on the short list for vp pick, but there is a bottomless bucket. If we weren't in these covid times, who could turn out and fill up arenas with millions of people excited to vote for him? People are looking to be excited, and a vote against Donald Trump is not necessarily a vote for Joe Biden, and I think he has to give some people something to latch onto, and I don't know that the biggest appeal he can make is going to be his vice presidential pick, and I don't know that people have that same excitement, and so he has to consider someone who can run with him obviously. He'll make history at the oldest person entering the white house at 78. This has to be a younger person. He'll likely be a one-term president, and I hope he considers who supports his base, and we invited him on our side of the block before inviting the neighborhood watch to the cookout. Appeal to me. Dance with the ones who bring I hope he considers that as he considers his vp pick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.