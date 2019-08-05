Transcript for Trump blames 'write-offs' for his financial losses

An epic topic I feel. "The New York Times" is reporting that the guy in the white house who maybe pretended to write the "Art of the deal" lost money in 1985 through 1994 and he didn't pay a dime of taxes. He's claiming it's fake news and he was entitled to write-offs with banks. Could anyone here get away with that? When he first got elected I was talking about the fact that he had not paid any taxes. I said my mother used to sit at her table and try to figure out how to pay those taxes. Every year -- she worked her tail off to pay those taxes. Remember Leona hemsly who said on the the little people paid taxes. I can't figure out if he's a fraud or a loser. One interesting point popped out was that his father Fred never lost any money except when he invested in one of trump's projects and then Fred even lost the other thing is there's missing money. Somebody gave him $53 million at one point. He was in the -- not the red, but the black. Who gave him that money? It doesn't matter. He didn't pay taxes for ten years. I'm sorry. I'm pissed. Maybe his bank will -- I don't know. There was a lady talking about the other day that she had a little space and she and her husband have a place in Chicago and they rent it out. They take the family on vacation. Nothing huge. She said not only is she getting anything back, but she can't go on vacation because she has to pay them now. This is an effective argument for Democrats. He scammed the system for so long. He lost a billion dollars. I've never been a business woman. A billion dollars seems like a lot of money to lose. No one has ever lost that much money. There you go. Quite an accomplishment. Fewer oo Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden, you can say even if the economy is doing well it's off the benefit of people like Donald Trump who have raked the system for so long. Will his base care because the economy is doing well? I think independents will. They may care. I don't know if his base will care. I don't know if Republican voters will care. When I look at his track record, joy, I think he's a fraud and a loser. I think he's both. Both. He's two treats in one. It's like a combination package. Trump airlines failed, trump steaks failed, Trump University, trump magazine, trump water, trump vodka, trump travel site. I don't mind a failure. I don't mind a failure. I mind a scam. The scam is really pissing me Look at the bigger picture. You could have been sitting on your butt for six years and lose less money than he did in ten years. The money he got from his dad, if he let it sit and did nothing, maybe invested it, he would have done better than actually -- He's an aggressive loser. Here's the other thing on a personal note with trump. This hits more than anything else. This is where his insecurity lies. That's why he's tweeting about Final pinpoint. When he was roasted by comedy central, the only rule was you couldn't make fun about his money. That's the thing that gets him. Rosie o'donnell, remember the day she went off on him. Is that why we can't see his taxes? Probably. I would ask the trump voter, would you let him invest your money? If you're going to go that far, why would you let him dictate how your taxes should go? How about that? Or the country. You have a thing. Trump's attorney Charles Carter issued the follow statement your statements regarding trump's tax returns are highly inaccurate and based on information that is false. Any story on this subject that is inaccurate and harms trump's reputation would be actual malice. You are on notice. The irs begs to differ. We'll see if the irs begs to differ. Isn't mnuchin in charge of it? We'll see. Facts are fanny things. They are.

