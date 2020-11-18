Transcript for Trump fires top election cybersecurity official

Ana Nava now let's get things started. Good morning, and, like. Now you-know-who is celebrating his last months in office. He even fired his own cybersecurity chief that determined that this election was the most secure in American history. So what kind of -- what kind of -- what is he doing? What is the strategy? Does anybody understand what's happening? I'll start with you, Ana. Do you understand? No, because I don't -- I don't -- I don't understand crazy. I don't understand desperation. Look. I think he's -- I think he's tryio assimilate what happened, and he's incapable of it because he lacks the maturity, and he lacks the psychological capacity to understand that he is a loser. He's a loser. Papi. You ain't going to swear in on January 20th. Joe Biden's going to swear in. You know? If you need people to explain it to you, we can call Leslie Jones and we can get her to explain it to you on the phone, you know, shout it out. But, you know, listen. Right. I'm not even surprised at trump, right? We know he's this immature man baby what can't just deal with stuff. I'm so disappointed at all the people around him enabling him. The bureaucrats, the political appointees, the Republicans in it is so shameful. I mean, I keep thinking, you know, children are going to study this in history in 50 years or they're going to talk about the crazy man, and all the cowards who enabled him. It is not an exit strategy. It's just -- like I said from day one, president loco came in loco, goes out loco. Right. And so what's going to come out of all of this, joy? What do we get from this as a nation? It's interesting because some people are saying that democracy may not survive this administration, but I don't know. Like Ana says, the moving vans are warming up, you know, he's out. All this is just a bunch of baloney, all this propaganda right now. Rudy Giuliani is making $20,000 a day to defend nothing, basically. You know, so it'll be over soon, but I think that what we're left with are the losers and the winners, andhe wrs are this guy Krebs is a winner. Vindman, Dr. Rick bright, captain Brett koosier. These guys said the truth, and the losers in the Republican leadership should take a page and don't lecture us any more aboriotism or putting country over party, or putting party over country which is what they did. Right. Look at how smoothly the actual election ran, and how many people came out. He won by 5 million -- Biden won by 5 million votes. I mean, it'll be okay. I have faith. I do. Right. Okay. And Sara, when you see this kind of mess, what do you think -- what do you think the message to the American people from the white house is? Well N firing Krebs, this guy had a lot of bipartisan support. People on both sides said he did a really amazing job, but I guess I keep thinking, you know, January 20th, that changes anyway. He could be hired back. This isn't "The apprentice." Trump doesn't get the final word on who is fired, but I also find trump hard to follow because in -- in response to this firing, he said that the only thing secure about our 2020 election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the trump administration takes great credit. So they'll take credit that the foreign powers didn't interfere, but the domestic part failed. He'll tell people to keep voting -- or Kee counting the votes in Pennsylvania, but stop the vote in Arizona. He'll say the presidential part of the election was rigged, but they allowed the senate and how well that went on the same ticket. If confusion was the goal, mission accomplished because I'm confused. I think there is no strategy to this. I think he's going full scorched Earth on this. Sunny, when you hear all of this, what do you think -- what do you think the takeaway for the American people is from this? Do we have to start looking at the kinds of things we allow a president to do? Well, no question about that, but this president certainly has tried to just blow up all democratic norms, and I think what he's doing is he's still sort of throwing that red meat to his base. I mean, you have people marching in D.C. Saying that he is the winner, and I think he needs that. So this was -- and they believed that this was actual voter fraud, widespread voter fraud, and so I think what he's doing in this sort of revenge firing, he fired the guy who basically said, listen. There was no -- there were no massive improprieties and there was no fraud. This was one of themost secure -- or the most secure election in American history, and I think he, you know, fired him so that his followers would not believe that, you know, I think that's out of trump's playbook,ght? It's don't believe the truth. Believe these alternative facts, and I also actually -- the more I think about it, I think his goal is -- is sabotage. I think he's trying to delegitimatize the election by doing things like this, but he's also trying to sabotage the transition, right? So he's gutting defense. He's gutting the state department so that Joe Biden and kamala Harris have a really hard time when they start trying to save the soul of this country, and all the crises that we have been dealing with for the past four years. Well, I think the good news for all of us is that, you know, he can try to gut it all, but, you know, when you have the kind of people that Joe Biden will put in place, you know, it will be easier to readjust to get us where we need to go, and before

