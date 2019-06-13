Transcript for Trump says 'I think I'd take' foreign intel on 2020 opponents

Oh, okay. So you-know-who in the white house invited George Stephanopoulos into his oval office for an interview, and he has a lot of people concerned about his views on foreign governments who want to meddle in the election. Take a look. Your campaign this time around, if foreigners, if Russia, in China, if someone else offerings you information on opponents, should they accept it or should they call the FBI? I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen. There's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, we have information on your opponent, oh, I think I'd want to hear it. You want that kind of interference in our elections? It's not an interference. They have information. Oing I'd take it. So the FBI has kind of already said that they know Russia is trying to plan to meddle in the election for 2020. Is they giving other folks the green light to meddle if they can by sort of welcoming all of this? Because it's not new. I mean, he's encouraged it before. I think he's done it before and I think he's saying I'll do it again if the chance comes up. I think it is -- I think it is treason. I think it is compromising. I think it is dangerous. I think it is wrong. It's illegal, and frankly, congress needs to clarify it for him if it's not clarified enough that it is illegal. They need to pass legislation so that this does not happen and people clearly understand that it is not allowable. I think it's just so plain When he realizes what he said, you know how he's always bragging that he won this election fair and square, that there was no help? Now he's really admitting that he got help. How does this impact his ego? You know what I'm saying? He totally denies that the Russians helped. Now he's saying, bring it on, and I brought it on also. So I'm wondering -- and the other point I want to just make about Norway, he's obsessed with Norway because it's the whitest country in the world. It couldn't be whiter than Norway, and plus, Norwegians would never accept him. It's basically a socialist country. Oh, that's true. Yeah. I don't even think we need legislation for this because, Mr. President, it is illegal. It is already illegal to accept information from a foreign country to benefit yourself. It is already illegal. It's very clear. The constitution? Not only in the constitution -- It's election law. U.S. Law explicitly banned -- By the way, if you've ever worked on any campaign before, everyone knows this. U.S. Law explicitly bans contributions from foreign nationals. Right. And federal election law states a foreign national shall not directly or indirectly make a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value in connection with any federal, state or local election. You're saying it's the law sfl it's known. If you've ever worked on a campaign, it's not new before. If someone from any country, Norway or whatever, came to me and said, hey Meghan, I have information on X opponent or X person, anyone, you should immediately go to the FBI. It's very basic crap here by the way and I think that when you open up this Pandora's box in the way he has, it's a very dangerous precedent and it's illegal. I will say when you have Lindsey graham going on TV and saying the answer is no, that's it, and Lindsey graham isn't always, you know -- a lot of times he's on the same side as president trump. So when you have Lindsey graham this morning saying that, I think this was a huge mistake on president trump's part. Lindsey graham is also pointing to the Democrats -- I don't want to read it. It's too long. He's basically going after the Democrats that they allowed the Steele dossier -- Christopher Steele. Christopher Steele. It so happens that the Steele dossier was originated by conservatives so what is he talking about? He talks out of both sides of his mouth, Lindsey graham. Here's the problem. The Mueller report clearly says that Russia interfered in the election. Russia meddled and tried to give information through the trump tower meeting. At the same time Mueller did not charge trump. They are interpreting this including people like Rudy Giuliani who you'll remember just a week after the report came out said he was going to Ukraine to find negative intelligence on Joe Biden. They are interpreting this as a blank slate, clean bill, go do it, get out of jail card, there's no problem, you can do it. That's why I think there needs to be absolute clarification bipartisan. It shouldn't just be Democrats saying it's illegal. It should be Republicans. There is clarification. Sunny is a lawyer. There's laws on the book. It's very clear. It's not clear to him. I think the law is the law. It begs the question, what's going on?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.