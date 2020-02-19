Transcript for Trump grants clemency to Blagojevich and Milken

So yesterday, you-know-who went on a pardon and commuting spree granting clemency to 11 people including some disgraced former Illinois -- pardon me. I know. Easy, girl. Yeah, I got so excited. Former Illinois governor rod blagojevich whose hair joy pulled. I did. Yes, she did. Did I really? Yes, you did. You were checking to see if it was real so you pulled it. I did that to trump too. Yes, you did. Now together they're pardoning each other. Ex NYPD commissioner Bernie kerik and financialer Michael milken. Here's what he had to say. We have commuted the sentence of rod blagojevich. He served 8 years in jail. That's a long time. I watched his wife on television. I don't know him very well. I've met him a couple of times. He was on for a short while on "The apprentice" years ago. We have Bernie kerik. We have Mike milken who's gone around and done an incredible job for the world. Uh. So -- I can attest to one. I don't know about the other two. He's like Oprah now. You get a pardon and you get a pardon and you get a pardon. What do you think motivated this? Because if it was really about finding folks to pardon, I mean, we could have suggested the gentleman that was with us yesterday. Exactly. That's somebody who could have benefitted. I thought the same thing. Or these guys who got pent up during the Rockefeller drug laws for marijuana possession. They're still in jail, some of Obama did a lot of that. He pardoned a lot of low level drug convictions. What bothers me about this is that there generally is a process in place. There really is an office that handles this at the justice department and there are many layers of review that happen. It appears to me that trump didn't go through that protocol. No surprise there actually. Why should he? He can get away with it. You think he did or you know he didn't. We are certain. Justice, we all know it isn't blind, it's supposed to be and especially when it comes to the pardon process. What is really disconcerting is that it appears that, you know, celebrity and -- People who date to his campaign. People that have donated to his campaign got a leg up and that is not how this process is supposed to work. Criminals go free and children get locked up in cages. Let that sink in. It's a bad trend with presidents. Bill Clinton pardon 450 on his way ou including a man who happened to be married to a democratic donor so it's not new. And his half brother. There's a whole list. You can Google it. Are you saying trump's on his way out? No. In fact, I think I made it clear that he's getting re-elected. That's neither here nor there. I think there should be a higher standard for pardoning. Rod blagojevich stopped funding for a children's hospital. I think if you're messing around with children in a hospital and messing around with children's fundraising, that to me is like the lowest of the low of the low. If your whole messaging is drain the swamp, I'm against swamp creatures, rod blagojevich is the swampiest creature in the world, basically a crocodile. I don't understand why he would pardon a man who had -- it goes against -- screw what's ethically right. It goes against his political messaging. His wife was on Fox News. Do you think he's trying no normalize white collar criminal behavior so as he goes forward everybody becomes enured to all the criminal behavior coming out have him. I think he feels emboldened off these hearings. He said in the clip he was on "The apprentice" and there does seem to be a weird standard for people who have been on "The apprentice" but I don't think this ultimately matters. Was Bernie on "The apprentice" because he's next. I think all Americans can come together. I think the pardoning process is somewhat outdated and we maybe should pass some laws that there should be a higher standard and what laws you've broken and in what way. Or at the very at least you have to follow the process in place. It's a very rigorous protocol because I've had friends that worked within that office and then after that it goes through other sets of standards. Just to be able to bypass that protocol that's been put in place, I just -- you know -- Isn't that what Mitch Mcconnell has been doing? Mitch Mcconnell just jumps over all the laws and does what he wants. Two criminals. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out because I feel like it's a prelude to all the new pardons that we are -- that we talked about at the beginning of the year. I just don't like it. I don't like a president having the ability to pardon. I just don't like the precedent it sets. A president is not a judge. Again, we talked about bill Clinton and all these -- there seems to be personal ties to a lot of it. I just don't like it.

