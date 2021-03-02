Transcript for Trump lawyers defend his free speech

You know, impeachment prosecutors are charging you-know-who as singularly responsible for the capitol insurrection, but his new legal team mounted their case against impeaching him. They say it's unconstitutional since he's out of office, and that's his first amendment right, to push rigged election claims that were rejected in over 60 courts, as long as he believes them to be true. Sunny, what is your take on this strategy? Well, I -- I read the legal brief of the defense last night. It was pretty easy reading because it was only 14 pages compared to the 80-page brief filed by the prosecution in this case. The first page had a typo on it. It said unites instead of united States, and so that gives you a little bit of an indication as to the clarity of the brief, but, you know, it really didn't have a strong legal premise as far as I was concerned. I mean, to argue that it was president trump's free speech right to incite a crowd to insurrection, I mean, it's just flatout wrong in terms of black letter law. You can't incite a crowd to violence, and then claim that it's protected by free speech and the first amendment. That's just flatout wrong. Right. The more interesting argument I think is that, you know, you can't convict a president once he's out of office. That is a little bit more sticky and I think that's a little more interesting, but it has happened before. Federal officials have been out of office, and they have been, you know, convicted. So I think that's the only issue that may have a little bit of merit, but other than that, it's -- it's a hail Mary for the defense, but let's face it. 45 out of 50 of the Republicans said that this was unconstitutional. So I think that gives you an indication that they will probably not vote to convict, and that saddens me because the bottom line is we need to make sure that former president trump never runs for office again, and I don't believe that he can be disqualified from running for office unless he is convicted in the senate. Okay. You think he should worry about more, like, what wasn't said or what he did say? What is your thought process? Well, yes, and let me just really quickly comment on something sunny said when she was talking about the sticky situation of convicting a president out of office, and it's been done with other officials. Everyone on both sides should be a little concerned about that argument for this reason. This would give immunity or a free pass for any president, whether the one you want in office or it's the other side in office, to do anything they want toward the end of their term, which means that, yes he was already impeached, but the conviction couldn't get through fast enough. Therefore, there's a little bit of a protective shield. If they went ahead and used that and won on that, that would be a digits precedent, and that should concern, again, everyone regardless. Whoopi, specifically to what you asked if I'm more concerned about what he didn't say, his legal team, and this is in regard to former president trump is saying that he didn't incite the violence. So let's just give him that for one second. If people misunderstood you, it should not have taken you more than two hours to speak up. You literally -- let's say you said, fight like stuff and do something, and then they storm the castle. You come out and say, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. That is not what I meant. You immediately denounce the when he did come out more than two hours later, he used terms like, we love you. You're very special. Go home in peace. That's not an active denouncing, and also three-quarters of his one-minute taped video was about election fraud. So he knows the crowd is stoked. They misunderstood him, and rather than really doubling down on violence is never the answer, he continued to sow the seeds that created the incident at all. Right. Now so the subject of election fraud did not go over well when you-know-who loyalists, and my pillow fellow was on Newsmax yesterday. Take a look. Mine was taken down because we have all the election fraud with so many machines. We have 100% proof. Mike, you're talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. They did this because I'm revealing all the evidence on Friday of all the election fraud with these machines. So I'm sorry if you think it's not -- All right. Can I ask our producers? Can we get out of here, please? I don't want to have to keep going over there. We have not been able to verify any of those allegations. Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Mike, hold on a second. Everybody, hold on a second. Mike, hold on a second. Let's talk a little bit about just what is happening overall. So Meghan. Yeah. What just happened there? What? It's so good, I know. I have to ask the question. I know, whoopi. So good. Oh my god. It's so funny. The my pillow guy having a meltdown, and then Newsmax which is the trumpiest of the trump other than OAN, like, it is propaganda network, and the fact you have an anchor leaving at the continuation of this election fraud lie. Dominion is not messing around right now. They are suing mayor Giuliani for $1.3 billion over the lie of the election fraud because it's impacting their business. They're the election machines, and if they have this, you know, false narrative going out that they can't do their job and they can't work, then there's a price to pay, and I think it really shows that you can't lie about this anymore because there are going to be ramifications, not only from the violence, but there's going to be legal ramifications as well, and I found it really entertaining to watch Mike Lindell have a baby meltdown on television. It's so good. I could watch it, like, 30 times, but whatever. Liz Cheney is meeting with everyone in congress right now to see if she's going to maintain having her role as third in leadership in congress on the Republican side, and I think we're going to have a lot of indications of whether or not Republicans will go towards supporting impeachment, not supporting impeachment or really bloodletting out people who are having questions about what happened on January 6th, and I think she's playing a pivotal role right now, and right now is the the Marjorie Taylor Greene faction against the Liz Cheney faction, and we have Adam Kinzinger coming on in a few moments, but it'll be interesting to see which way they go because we can't have a party that is more angry about Liz Cheney calling for impeachment than Marjorie Taylor Greene saying there are jewish space lasers coming out of the sky, and harassing parkland students on street. Yeah. You're right. You're right, Meghan, and joy. What -- I don't know why this is tickling me. It's just -- it just -- I keep laughing. So what's your thoughts on all of this? Well, first of all, I have a confession to make. Before Mike Lindell became the big trump supporter we didn't know about him, I actually bought the pillow, and let me say it was like sleeping -- it was basically like sleeping on a manhole cover. It's, like, cement. It's like cement on your head. It's the worst thing, and you know that trump in mar-a-lago with his gold-plated toilet is never going to sleep on that pillow. I'm just saying, but it's interesting to see the guy walk off of Newsmax because now that he's worried as Meghan just pointed out that he's going to be sued like Giuliani is, now they're backtracking so it just shows you they never believed it in the first place because if they did, they would not be afraid of the lawsuit. That's number one. The other thing I would say about the first amendment that sunny was talking about, all I can say is I remember bringing up on this show, yelling fire in the theater and everybody said that that is within your first amendment rights. So it's fine. It's just a trope or something or some kind of an idea, but Lawrence tribe who was a famous Harvard constitutional law professor, he said this. He said, what's involved here is much more like being the fire chief and urging a mob to burn the theater down. That is not freedom of speech. So that'll be interesting to see the case that the prosecutors make on the basis of freedom of speech, and all of these Republicans who are going to fall in line as they always do behind trump thinking they'll save their behinds in the next election, are going to be judged in the future very, very badly I think because this is an open and shut case. Well, I -- I think it's going to be very interesting to watch. I think we are going to see the -- the party finally come to terms that there are two separate parties, and -- and that split will be interesting to watch. The bitch about all of this is is that it's happening right now when we really don't need it to be happening. We really need to figure out, you know, who's going to get the shots, who's going to make sure that the money comes through that people need. These are the things we should be talking about. Instead we're talking about this bozo woman, you know, who should not be -- she shouldn't be on an education committee anywhere, you know. I don't care. You can -- you can be as out there as you want. You don't have the right to suggest children also believe that. That's why for me she can't be there, and also, you know, I love something you have all said at one point in our time together. Follow the money, and now that there's money involved where you can get sued for lying, it'll be really interesting to see who suddenly has a come to Jesus moment because if that man got up because he knew he could be sued, and Newsmax could be sued like everybody else, and he left, I suggest everybody take a good look at that. See what it means for your future.

