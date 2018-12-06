Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the historic summit between the two leaders.
5:38 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55840489,"title":"Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un","duration":"5:38","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the historic summit between the two leaders.","url":"/theview/video/trump-meets-north-korean-leader-kim-jong-55840489","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.