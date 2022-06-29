Trump predicts ‘big problems’ if indicted

"The View" co-hosts react to former President Trump's comments from an interview about his political future, where he was asked about the possibility of being indicted by the Department of Justice.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live