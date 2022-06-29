Trump pushes for harsh justice in DC speech

"The View" panel reacts to former President Donald Trump saying America is “suffering on a scale once unthinkable” because of Democrats’ efforts to “destroy and dismantle law enforcement."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live