Now Playing: Trump and Biden make final push ahead of election

Now Playing: How to cope with Election Day stress

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Candidates make final pitches before Election Day

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Candidates racing toward Election Day finish line

Now Playing: Texas turning into a battleground state as polls show candidates in a tight race

Now Playing: What to expect on Election Day as votes are cast and counted

Now Playing: Women of color are running for Congress in record numbers

Now Playing: Lake effect snow and strong winds to hit Northeast

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin begins 2-month prison sentence

Now Playing: Surge in coronavirus cases

Now Playing: Hospitalizations due to COVID increased in 45 states

Now Playing: Combating possible threats of election interference

Now Playing: Single dad takes extended time off work to focus on kids’ education during pandemic

Now Playing: What's the process to becoming a US citizen?

Now Playing: Presidential race tightens in Florida

Now Playing: Climate experts discuss US withdrawal from Paris agreement

Now Playing: Survivors face ‘Golden State Killer’ Joseph DeAngelo in court: Part 11