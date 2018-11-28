Transcript for Trump threatens government shutdown over wall

stuff. There's a December 7th government shutdown looming and the guy in the white house says it will happen if he doesn't get $5 billion for his border wall. This was the biggest campaign promise he ran on. Do you think he's going to shut it down? You know what, let him shut it down. Shut it down. The Republicans did in '96 and they lost the election right after that. And the Republicans are always saying they want smaller government. This is a good way to get it, shut it down. He's threatened it though already a couple times this year. There was one point where he was asking for $25 billion, remember? That's the cost of the wall. At one point he said Mexico would pay for it so the narrative is changing. What this does, what he continues to do, one, it Riles up his base because they want to want to hear I'm fighting to build that wall, and it blames the Democrat, a message that he continues to have and wants to keep going to 2020. A part of me wonders if he doesn't actually want a deal done so in the end he can say see, I fought for this, the Democrats wouldn't take the money and if you vote for me again I'll fight for this. How much red meat does his base need? Are there no vegetarians in his base at all? I don't get this whole thing. First he said Mexico was going to bored the wall. He promised Mexico was going to pay for the wall, so why do we have -- taxpayers have to pay for the wall? And the second thing is if you look at the statistics since I think it was 2010 more Asian immigrants than hispanic immigrants have been coming to this country. To me this is a racial issue. He's concerned about black and brown people coming into the country as opposed to other folks coming into the country and that really bothers me because if he's giving his base red meat, then he's racializing the situation. The government shutdown has happened twice in 2018, the Democrats over DACA and the second in February over the country's borrowing limit for the Texas and Florida Puerto Rico relief disaster. What about the one I mentioned in 1996? I'm just saying in 2018, recent time it happened. I hate maybe like four degrees below terrorism, I hate government shutdowns because, a, I think we're not electing these people to not work, number one, on a very basic level. Number two, it affects state parks. It affects military people getting aide. Have you ever seen the little boy trying to get into the Washington D.C. Zoo and sees the panda and he can't go in. Get in and do your job. If I'm having a bad day, I come in here and I'm still on TV talking to you guys. Why do we have a different standard for them? He's like a toddler having a tantrum. He's not going to do it. I hate it all the way around. He is up though that it's up to congress. So people that are blaming I.C.E., the president obviously is the commander-in-chief and he campaigned on being able to negotiate so he should prove that he can do that but ultimately it's up to congress to figure out the law and fix the border. They haven't figured out how to fix anything else. I don't know why we think that's going to work for them.

