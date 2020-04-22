Trump’s 60-day immigration ban

More
After the president announced an immigration freeze for most who seek permanent, legal residency in the United States, “The View” co-hosts discuss the reasoning behind his expected executive order.
6:28 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump’s 60-day immigration ban

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:28","description":"After the president announced an immigration freeze for most who seek permanent, legal residency in the United States, “The View” co-hosts discuss the reasoning behind his expected executive order.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70291148","title":"Trump’s 60-day immigration ban","url":"/theview/video/trumps-60-day-immigration-ban-70291148"}