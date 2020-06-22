Transcript for What's behind Trump's low rally turnout?

Now I might be crazy, but we might actually be on at our exact correct time. I don't hear E governor or the mayor. So I think we should just celebrate the fact that they've done their jobs and they've done them effectively, and we are on at 11:00 A.M. Or at 10:00 A.M. Where we're supposed to be. I am just so thrilled. So thrilled. My goodness. Well, hi, y'all. Y'all look good. Thank you. So do you. I don't trust that de Blasio. I don't trust that de Blasio won't get his face in there somehow. Yeah. He loves our time slot. He's going to try to come in. Right. That's right. I think everyone has sufficiently said everything they have to say about it and we're on at 11:00 in New York, dog gone it. Don't come take our time away. Now on Saturday, you know who headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma to relaunch his live campaign rallies. A lot of people stayed home. Millions of supporters that he boasted about didn't make an appearance. 62,000 people showed up, and before we get to what he actually said at the rally, why do you think people weren't there? Do you think they were concerned about being in a confined space? Some people said it was, you know, the demonstrators. What do you think, sunny? I'll go to you first. I don't think, you know, it's been proven that there were protesters blocking people from entering the rally. That's just a lie. I do think that perhaps some of his older supporters realized that it was dangerous to be in an enclosed area during a global pandemic, right? I don't think that they wanted to risk their lives to see Donald Trump, the magician in I don't think, and that was sort of heartening for me. I think people decided that their lives were very important to them. I am curious as to whether or not these zoomers and these tiktok teens bought -- not bought, but registered for tickets and, you know, rolled him. I am really interested in whether or not that rumor, or that phenomenon is true. Right. That is fascinating to me, that teens that can't really vote were able to pull something like this off. Right. I wonder if that's true. I don't think the campaign will ever admit that though, right? I have to make a correction. I said 62,000, and what was it? 6,200. 6,200. 6,200. Around what we go to, like, a mid level '80s band is the audience he got. Yeah. I'm knocked out by that, but my goodness. When you saw the coverage, what struck you about the crowds that did show up, joy? I'm still trying to get over the number. I'm sorry, y'all. It's very small. What did you see, joy? It really is. I've seen a bigger crowd at a carrot top performance in soho, be you having said that, what I'm more concerned about is what I saw before the rally when people from the networks were interviewing trump supporters, and let me tell you something. Don't take it for granted that Biden is a shoo-in even though the numbers are in his favor right now. These people are in love, the way you're in love with somebody when you first meet them, and you're just running towards each other in slow motion. They are in love with him. He is, like, the boyfriend however, who will dump you in six weeks for a younger version and a prettier version, whereas Biden is, like, the husband who will take out the garbage and do the dishes. So I worry about people who are in that state of euphoria over a candidate because they will make it their business to get to the polls. Well, that's, you know, we want everybody to make it their business to get to the polls, and they seem to love him, but 6,200 is not a whole bunch of love. That's, like, some love, but I mean maybe I'm wrong because I know he loves a crowd size. So what -- Meghan, what do you make of all of this? I have so much to say about this. I was texting sunny and joy. She loved it so much. Loved it. I was, like, inject this into my veins. The trump campaign has been braggadocios. Saying a million people were going to show up, and have 6,200 people show up, whatever the reasoning is -- joy can't hear me, be I'm going to talk. To say it was far below expectations is an underestimation. Don't knock carrot top. He makes $20 million a. There are optics in every campaign or presidency that stick with the American public. Howard Dean screaming, president bush with the mission accomplished banner, and the image of trump in front of a one-third full arena and getting off his plane with his tie undone and a Maga hat looking depressed, look. This is an image who is going to stick with the American public. Does he look confident in getting re-elected? No. He looks like a depressed person that realized maybe, just maybe the writing is on the wall right now, and this is the image that's going to haunt the trump campaign. They can spin this any way they want. Kayleigh Mcenany was trying to spin it. "Fox & friends" was not having it. I'm sorry. I know joy and sunny have much more of a life than I do, but I couldn't help it and I had to text you because I was shocked and highly entertained throughout the whole thing on Saturday. I have a question, Meghan. Have you ever seen a president get off of an airplane like that, like the helicopter with, like -- I can't believe they let him get off looking like this, with his tie undone. Unravelled. I have never seen a president look like that. Me either. It's terrible. I'm sure there have been a lot of them, but I have to say, you know, I -- I was surprised that he didn't bring up the fact that he was in Oklahoma. He didn't mention juneteenth, and I think he thought that he had everything he needed to carry himself through, and it must have been a hell of a shock. I think he needs to take his own advice, like, you know, he used to give that advice on the -- not the associated -- what was the name of his show? "The apprentice." "The apprentice." He said, you have to be surrounded by the best people, and that makes you a better leader, and if you are not surrounded by great people, and you're a terrible leader, you're going to get fired. He would have fired himself this weekend. He would have fired himself. This is my true belief. Maybe he should watch some reruns. He's had some people in his administrations. Some of them were pretty good. Some of the people he had were good people, Mattis and Mcmaster and he fires the best people, and hires people who kiss his butt. That's why he would have fired himself. To whoopi's point, I was talking to a friend of mine who works in entertainment and reality collision this weekend and he was saying that all reality TV shows have an apex where the audience gets board, and in the reality show presidency was it this weekend where the audience is over it? Where you want a new show, and I think maybe the American public with how serious covid and the economy are, and how serious social unrest is, doesn't want a reality show anymore, and I was texting you this. This is the first time I think the writing could be on the wall for this. I don't count him out, but this is bad news optically all the way around. That's funny. It's funny because usually you're the skeptic and I'm that. Sorry? Well, but we don't want to run the risk of becoming complacent, and when we come

