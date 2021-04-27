Trumps ordered to testify in NY AG probe

The View" panel reacts to a judge's ruling that former President Donald Trump and his two children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., must testify in the investigation by the New York state attorney general.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live