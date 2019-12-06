Transcript for US Women's World Cup team condemned for excessive celebrating after historic win

we want to congratulate the woman's U. S soccer team for their historic 13 to nothing win over. People were actually controlling them on social media for actual, for celebrating too much after they scored. Don't NFL players put on big, choreographed numbers after the after they scorned there in the end zone? And we was, what was the problem? Baseball, too. They pick each other up and start screaming, and I don't understand why it's not okay for the women. But also people expressed outrage on social media about the gender pay gap for women players, especially in light of the fact that the Women's Cup world cops are final in 2015 was the most watched soccer game in United States history. For that, they get paid 38 cents on the dollar compared to Mt. 38 cents on the dollar. That's men didn't even qualify for the World Cup this year. Yeah, terrible. Realize women do the same job, good or bad. Look at Betsey DeVos, his a woman who's so incompetence, and yet she's a woman, so sometimes it's it they everybody should be the same. You could be terrible and you could be great you should just get the same amount of money, the same amount of money. I mean, the thing is that, you know, and 19 Mikey's predicting that the 19 2019 tournament is going to be a tipping point for an explosion in the women's game and is flooding it with sponsorship money. And already the women's World Cup ratings. Um, we're up 11% over 11 2015 and that was the most watched soccer match in America with that. So why were they getting paid less and question just you just repeat. It's just a crazy thing because it's such a dangerous sport on top of it. I mean, it's more dangerous in terms of injuries than football. Is it really? Then my grandson play soccer? It's more dangerous in terms of injuries. Now, can ya? About celebrating too much, because that's actually what I caught. My first it was making a kind of headlines. I don't understand why. When women succeed, we question how they do it. Men just get to succeed. They just get tau win because there is no way question how we do it. Let them succeed. Though the best of the best of the best in the world. Let them celebrate. Men throw those like tubs of water and Gatorade on each other afterwards, and they're doing some high fives and they're getting criticized. Why're women were ice pitches or were hysterical and we get nothing. I've never been more sick of it since working on this show. And, God forbid, I can barely run like three blocks about getting like winded. These women should be celebrated and they should be allowed to celebrate and everywhere, excessive exuberance through what they do. Football, basketball. Well, they do something. They do the Gatorade. Sometimes you do get you do there, you know. Actually, you say it's more dangerous than football. Let's head injuries. Although the kids only kick, they don't hit the head. You also break, break, allow home. My husband often tells me that most of the patients that you see in sports medicine the injuries are from soccer. Rather than what do they use their heads? Yes, Yeah, the thread breaks and legs shot you. I was bad at soccer. Is Ryan so I don't know. A lot of the break I was great at Volume was not really very good at volleyball, but that's your fingers. Just think

