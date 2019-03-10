Transcript for Victim’s brother hugs convicted cop

amber guyger was sentenced to ten years for murder for the shooting death of botham Jean in his own apartment, but botham's brother made a statement in the courtroom that stunned people, and had them openly weeping. Take a look. I can speak for myself. I -- I forgive you. Again, I'm speaking for myself. I'm not even talking for my family. But I love you just like everyone else. Can I give her a hug, please? Please. Yes. You know, sometimes it hits you. You think, now that's -- that's that's -- that is a Christian because how many people call themselves that, and will allow things to go on, but here's this kid who's lost his brother. He says, I don't want you to ride in hell. I'm not -- I want your life to be good. I want you to have a good life. My brother's not, but I want you to have a good life, and I forgive you and can I give her a hug? Especially after all of that, you know, because they had read all of these things -- Text messages that were sort of racially charged. They became much more racially charged because one or two of them I read, and I said, oh. I have said crazy stuff like this to people, but it becomes something totally different now given what she has done, and, you know. I was stunned and apparently so were other members of the family. It was pretty -- this family -- I have been covering this case, but this family was deeply religious, and botham was deeply religious. If you look him up, he was active in his church, and his brother said, that's what botham would have wanted as far as his interpretation was. So I thought that was significant. What about the judge hugging? That was problematic because the judge also went and hugged him -- hugged her rather afterwards and gave her a bible, and pointed her to a bible passage in particular, and I suspect that that, you know, people may question her impartiality. They may question her on appeal. I have never quite seen a judge do something like that. They're all very religious. Yeah. Are there any examples of white people hugging black guys who have murdered somebody? Have we seen that? Yes. I mean, all of the -- all of the survivors from the church in North Carolina. Yeah. A great many of them forgave whatever that kid's name is. Those are black people forgiving a white guy. I'm talking about the opposite. A white person forgiving black people. We talked about somebody whose child was killed I think, and the mother -- It happened. You know, people are moved by their god. By their faith. I also feel like if you can't wake up in the morning and believe that people can evolve, believe that people can change their ways and the way they think, then how do you go about your day? More than anything, what I saw with him is I want to forgive you. I want to take the hate out of me so I can continue living my life, and he said to her, I hope that you find Christ. I hope that you or just something bigger than yourself to believe in, and a better life from here. To me, there are some crimes that are so heinous -- Yeah. -- That they are unforgivable. I'll give you a typical one of course, is the holocaust that happened in the 20th century in Europe. Child molestation. I think to hold onto the rage gives you strength also. I'm not so sure you have to forgive so quickly. And if people -- None of us can judge. I'm sorry. None of us can judge that. They can do whatever they want. People that have followed this case have been outraged by it because remember. She was an off-duty police officer in uniform that mistook his apartment for her apartment and shot him dead while he was watching TV eating ice cream. His brother -- his brother decided that he thought his brother would have wanted him to forgive her, and none of us can judge that. That's true. That's my -- I agree with that. I say none of us. I mean none of us can judge that. We'll always have to ask the question, could we be so big? I don't know if I could be, but,

