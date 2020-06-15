'The View' addresses ABC News executive placed on leave over alleged racist comments

More
The co-hosts discuss ABC News placing executive Barbara Fedida on leave and launching an investigation following accusations of racist and insensitive comments.
6:22 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The View' addresses ABC News executive placed on leave over alleged racist comments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:22","description":"The co-hosts discuss ABC News placing executive Barbara Fedida on leave and launching an investigation following accusations of racist and insensitive comments.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"71259133","title":"'The View' addresses ABC News executive placed on leave over alleged racist comments","url":"/theview/video/view-addresses-abc-news-executive-leave-alleged-racist-71259133"}