'The View' co-hosts react to Ye’s latest antisemitic comments

"The View" co-hosts react after Kanye West was suspended from Twitter for an antisemitic post hours after he made other antisemitic remarks in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live