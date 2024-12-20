'The View' co-hosts share their favorite gifts under $50 for the 2024 holiday season

Find out what the co-hosts are loving for under $50.

December 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live