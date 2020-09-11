Transcript for 'The View' reacts to Biden-Harris victory

It's been a long time coming but it finally came, and you know what's really remarkable for me is in two months, I'll be able to say the next president's name out loud, Joe Biden. So people are dancing in the streets. Yes. All over America, around the world, at my house. He's the President-Elect, and kamala Harris is our next vice president, and here's what they said when they took to the stage to do something you-know-who never could, rally the country. Take a look. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but I'll work as hard for those who didn't vote for me as those who did. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now. Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. Now I just -- I want to bring something up right now. I want to say to all those people who don't believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you. When you-know-who was elected four years ago, you know, Hillary Clinton didn't say, hey. Wait a minute. This doesn't feel right, stop the count. She didn't say, this isn't right. I'm not going for -- she didn't say any of that. So all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up, and if you are not sure that you are comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law, and if the law says it's something to look at, look at it, but from now on, suck it up. Grow the pair for him that he can't grow for himself because this is ridiculous. You're not sure that he won. You're bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it? And I imagine that there were some bottles might have been popped at your house, joy. Did you drink? Did you sing? Did you dance? What did you do? I did have a -- we had champagne and we all had a great time with some friends in a safe environment, but, you know, a couple of things. Number one, if we were going to cheat or if there was going to be any kind of fraud, why not do it in the senate also? Why just the presidency? Might as well take the whole enchilada, so they're completely illogical right there. Second thing, I would like to congratulate you, whoopi. Four years and you never mentioned his name once. You should get an Emmy for the nonspoken word. Grammy rather. Actually, it's a grammy. I feel like, you know, this morning I said to Steve, what is that Superman always said? Truth, justice and it American -- the American way. It's back. It's back. I don't think people understand. People should be happy because just picture in your mind what it could have been if he would have won. It would have been the end of this country. It would have been the E democracy and I am not exaggerating. I am not exaggerating. I believe in truth. He start out lying and he would just continue for another four years. We would never get out of this covid disaster that we're in. We would never have scientists if he were here. So please, everybody, take a breath and say thank you, America, for saving our country. Yes. Thank you. Sunny, what did you feel? I know you were probably singing and kicking up your toeies too. Did you believe it? I was. I cried because, you know, representation matters and the fact that kamala Harris is now going to be the first woman in that seat as a vice president, and a woman of color, it just -- I watched her speech with my daughter, Paloma, and while Paloma couldn't vote because she's only 14, I could see the hope in her eyes, and it meant everything to me when kamala said, you know, I may be the first, but I'm not going to be last, and little girls watching know that -- Amen. -- That there's possibility and that's really what it meant for me and for my daughter. And so it was -- Right. -- Just a joyous night also look at the work of somebody like Stacey Abrams who registered 850,000 additional voters in Georgia. Yep. Look at the work of Natasha brown. They took their personal losses in politics and turned it into activism. Yes. And action and helped this country. I am so proud of them. I know Latasha personally, and I'm proud of black women once again being the backbone of the democratic party. 91%. 91% of black women. 91%, and by the way, black men 80%. Yeah. Also. Black men, 80%, and so collectively, you know, just to see that black vote, you know, Donald Trump never wanted to say black lives matter, but he knows black votes matter now, right? So I was just -- Yes, he does. Just ecstatic. Ecstatic. What aboutyou, Sara? Were you quietly jumping up and down not trying to wake the kids up when you heard? Well, I was traveling for the entire day and when I landed, I right away wrote my husband and I was, like, what's it looking like and he said, you've got to see these speeches and when I watched them, I found myself getting more emotional than I realized because I took the deepest breath and felt like this weight had come off my chest, and as I saw Joe Biden kind of running to the stage, I felt like we could all stop running. It just was -- I remember four years ago after I had voted for Hillary Clinton and I had to suffer through that loss. I remember just waiting, waiting for president trump to step up and say, hey. The election is over. I'm going to be a president for all, and that was beginning of the dominos falling from what I expected versus what I got. He struck in kamala, the most graceful tone in victory. He didn't spike the ball in the end zone. He kept reminding people -- the one time he mentioned president trump's name, was to say, for all of you who voted for president trump, I'm going to do my best to represent you too. This is not a red state or a blue state, it's a united States. He kept talking about how the mandate of this election was in D.C., we all need to start cooperating. That's what he heard, and he called for everyone in senate to do the same thing. It was the most beautiful example of what we haven't had in so long that felt myself kind of feel lighter and I keep waking up and reminding myself it happened. I feel hopeful and unlike what we got in losing in 2017, people that voted for president trump are getting a unifying mes that says he's going to do his kamala's going to do their best. They're going to represent you too. They want to bring everyone together, and that's not something we got in 2016. No. So I just stand here happier, hopeful, and in the throes of a pandemic when we have every reason to be depressed. This was the celebration we all needed. Yeah. Hey, Ana. I know you had that bottle of wine, and chacha was running around. You had a storm outside the window, a storm on television. When -- when did it hit you that this was the news you were hearing? Well, you know, I have been telling you all for days to snap out of it, that this was looking good, but listen. Whoopi, I was struck when it finally got called by the networks. I was struck by this lightness of being I felt, and, you know, I have been personally attacked by trump and his minions for four years, but I'm a person with a platform and I'm aer. -- Person with a voice. There were so many communities, so many people that felt the same way, and I think that's why you have this impromptu eruption into the streets all over America, and T then to see kamala -- to see kamala. They couldn't pronounce her name. Remember when they couldn't pronounce her name? Now they're going to have to pronounce madam vice president. The picture was so poignant of all the vice presidents before him who were all white men, and then kamala standing on the other side, and it just -- it lifted me and it gave me hope. I want to thank -- I want to thank black women. They were the MVPs of this election. I want to thank Latinos and Latina women who came out despite a huge campaign of disinformation. Navajos, the navajo nation, 97% for Joe Biden. They had T ride two hours on horseback in places like Arizona. So it's, you know, I'm just -- this is the first week in so long that I wake up with hope, with joy, with happiness, with this unbridled lightness of being and I think it's what you are seeing all over America and thank you Joe Biden for being inclusive. Thank you, kamala for recognizing those whose backs you rode to bring, you know, to come here. Thank you to those people who didn't lose the hope and didn't lose the faith in democracy. I mean, it's just -- oh happy day, oh happy day I had no idea how enraged I had been for these last four Me neither. When I started crying, that's when I knew. I want to tell you foreign leaders were elated. They know this means a return of U.S. Leadership. You-know-who has become a he's a crybaby in wah chief. Hillary did not whine. She did not say we need a she said, okay. You won fair in square even when we knew the Russians had been in she did not say, well, I should be president now. She did what you're supposed to to do. If you don't win, then you say, okay, and you fight harder next time which is what's happening. So there are 73 days before they become the president and vice president of the United States. 73 days. Do you know in 2000 Al gore had an actual case, and the difference in Florida was -- people keep bringing this up. The difference was 500. He won one state. In one state. So when I hear these people saying, you know, when I hear the Republicans saying, you know, we have to recount, listen. Suck it up. Suck it up. This is the United States of America. When our guys win, we got to suck it up. When your guys win, we got to suck it up. We each have to do it what we have to do. That's the American way. So let's at least try to be respectful because if you are not going to respect the fact that all these people came out and voted, you're basically saying you don't care about the American democracy. That's what you are saying. All of y'all who said, well, I don't know. You know. Suck it up.

