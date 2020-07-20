Transcript for ‘The View’ reflects on John Lewis’ legacy

On Friday we lost two giants of the American civil rights movement, reverend C.D. Vivian passed away, and John Lewis. He left us. He was 80. He had an insane battle with cancer and, you know, he was on with us I think back in 2018 where he shared his mission of life. Take a look. I don't want to go back. I want to go forward. I want to continue to be part of an effort to make America one. Where we lay down the burden of race, the burden of hate and create one society, one people. My philosophy is very simple. If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something, to say something, to speak up, to speak out. So joy, as you see that, what do you think his legacy will be? You know, as I'm watching it, I started to get, like, a little bit welled up at the fact that we all had the honor to sit next to this man. It's very rare that you have a human being of this caliber, especially, you know, for me to be sitting there with him, it was almost better than sitting with the president. Certainly not the one we have now. I I'm talking about one from the past, you know? Except for Obama, I didn't get that kind of verklempt feeling from anyone. His entire life is devoted to racial equality, racial justice. He basically devoted his physical self. He was beaten up several times because of the fight. Yeah. It's just an incredible thing, and, you know, I'm happy that John -- Mitch Mcconnell made a -- gave a tribute to him, but, you know, the voting rights bill which is basically was John Lewis' main thing that he was interested in right now, and he's always devoted his whole life to voting, it's been sitting on Mitch Mcconnell's desk. How about passing that bill, Mitch? That would do something for the legacy of John Lewis. Yeah. Right. And there's certainly a civil rights movement happening in the streets right now. Are you hopeful, sunny about where people are looking in order to make the country better? Well, I am hopeful, you know, many people when we started seeing the protests in response to the death of George Floyd and other unarmed black men at the hands of police, people thought that it was just a moment, and I remember speaking to my dad who was, you know, part of the civil rights movement, who certainly was an activist, and my mom. They both said that they felt that it was a movement and not a moment, and I believe that to be true. I believe that we're seeing a movement, again, and what better example of that kind of movement, that kind of nonviolent movement than someone like John Lewis. I did though agree with joy that at this point, you know, the way that you can honor John Lewis' life and sacrifice is certainly -- sacrifices -- is to pass the voting rights act. We know it passed in the house in 2019, and it has been sitting on Mitch Mcconnell's desk for well over -- almost a year. Right. I just can't believe that we are at a point in our society where voting is being attacked. Voter suppression is very much a real thing. We saw that in Georgia. We saw it all over the country just in the primaries, and it's something that just needs to be corrected. John Lewis said that the best nonviolent tool in our democracy was voting. Then let's honor this man. Let's honor his legacy and let's get that voting rights act passed. Yes, and a lot of people are praising him right now. Some are the same ones who criticized him during his life. Do you think that you can do both, Meghan? You can praise and criticize at the same time or is it too soon? I mean, I just have, like, a story to tell about congressman Lewis. Mm-hmm. I'm going to preface this by saying the lens in which I view politics and great people is obviously shaped by where I come from, and a lot of people on this show seem to think I talk about my family too much, but in this instance, it's appropriate. I was visiting my dad in his office, and he specifically said that day I was going to meet congressman Lewis and it was important to him that I heard this man's story and knew who he was. He took me to his office with his staff and told me the story about his advocacy and obviously getting himself beat up in Selma, and his work with martin Luther king Jr., and I can remember when I was 14 not really ever seeing my dad deferential or in awe of anyone, and that was the first time I had ever seen him, and congressman Lewis was wonderful, and it was one of those moments in that childhood that has resonated with me for a very later on, they had a political disagreement, and it got very I have no interest in rehashing it right now. After he ran for president, they did put it to bed, and when my dad passed, John Lewis put out one of the more beautiful statements than anyone, and when he came on the show, he spoke to me about my dad's passing. In this moment, we can have our political differences and what joy and sunny are bringing up, if you agree with it, it is a great way to honor him. Politics is messy, and we are on different sides. That's the very nature of it, but we can come together as Americans and appreciate the great heroes and icons who has shaped history, and I agree with joy. I can't point to another figure who has done so, and it's a very sad day for America because I don't feel that we have this same kind of leadership up and coming right now on either sides when I look at the new swath of members and people that are getting involved. It's just not the same, and I think America is less without congressman Lewis today. Yeah. It's a -- it's a loss for America, you know, a loss for his family and friends as well, but it's a loss for the country. You know, one of the things I hope they will do aside from passing that bill is I would like them to change the Edmund Pettis bridge name in Selma. I would like it to be changed. I would like congressman Lewis' name to be on there because as you may or may not know, Edmund Pettis was a big proponent of slavery and the klu klux Klan. He was a confederate general. I think if you want to sort of push for change, let's change the name of that bridge, and I know that there are people who say, oh, you always want to do this, but this, he was beaten on that bridge and he went on to change America. I think that's the name you want on that bridge to get rid of that stink of what this man -- what this Edmund Pettis stood for. That's just my opinion. And yeah, Mitch. Please just pass the damn bill already, okay?

