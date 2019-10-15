Transcript for ‘The View’ responds to Fort Worth murder

So yesterday we talked about Fort Worth Texas police officer Aaron Dean shooting and killing 28-year-old atatiana Jefferson through the window of her own home. Last night he was charged with murder which was pretty much one of the first times any of us have seen this happen so quickly and so clearly without having to beg people to take a look. Were you surprised by the swiftness of this movement? I was very surprised, especially because when the shooting first happened, it seemed like the response was going to be same old same old, which was let's as the police department release a photograph of a gun that was found in her now remember, this is Texas, an open and carry state. As far as I can tell, a lot of people have guns in their home there. So it -- Most. Most. So it seemed to me that here we go again with sullying the victim, this is going to be the narrative. But they seemed to do a complete 180 within about 24 hours and I don't know how that happened but I'm very happy that that happened. It's about time that, again, as I said before, when you're black at the Starbucks or black eating ice cream in your own home like botham Jean or Sandra bland, it's time for this to happen so I'm pleased. You know what though, I'm still -- I'm glad that they acted so quickly but I can't stop thinking about that 8-year-old boy and the neighbor, the neighbor who did the right thing and calling because they saw something that they were concerned about. They saw something and said something. And because of that this is the result. So there are a lot of people that are involved in this and the whole thing is just heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking and this is what the police department should do and maybe a lesson that other police departments could respond from. It's horrible. It could have gone another different way. I wonder what the conversation would have been had she gotten nervous that somebody was on her property and she had shot, you know. It's a stand your ground state so it would be legal. One would think but you're in your house and you think, you know, but this is -- She's sitting playing a video game with her nephew and got shot. Justice so far seems to have -- It could have been are, again, anybody watching, this is something that could have happened to any of us but it seems to happen to some of us more often. It seems that way. Which is why we highlight it and we're glad to see people are moving in the right direction.

