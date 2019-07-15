'The View' responds to Trump tweets on congresswomen

More
The co-hosts react to the president's comment that "Progressive Democrat Congresswomen" should stop criticizing the government and "go back" to where they came from.
5:00 | 07/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The View' responds to Trump tweets on congresswomen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:00","description":"The co-hosts react to the president's comment that \"Progressive Democrat Congresswomen\" should stop criticizing the government and \"go back\" to where they came from.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"64345237","title":"'The View' responds to Trump tweets on congresswomen","url":"/theview/video/view-responds-trump-tweets-congresswomen-64345237"}