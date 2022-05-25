‘The View’ surprises superfans Kendra and Billie for season 25 celebration

As a special thanks to superfans like Kendra and Billie, Whoopi Goldberg and the co-hosts give them a special surprise that leaves them speechless!

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live