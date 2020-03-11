Transcript for 'The View' weighs in on America's Election Day anxiety

"The view," everybody. It's finally election day. We've been counting it down and 100 million Americans have already voted. People are lined up around the country to cast their ballots. Every corrupt force in American life that betrayed you and hurt you, they're supporting sleepy Joe Biden. President doesn't determine who gets the vote. Voters determine the president. We're going to beat this virus. We'll get it under control. The first step to beating this virus is beating Donald Trump. We have made America proud we have made America safe again. And we will make America great again. Folks, it's time to stand up and take back our democracy. We can be who we are at our best. The United States of America. Well, I mean, you know, everybody is talking. They've all got -- you know, we've done this. All the headlines seem to be focussed on how high anxiety seems to be right now. I've heard it from my friends. People are calling me up sending me stuff saying oh, my god what's going on? People are really annoyed because I say we're not going to know until we know. Where's your head at, joy? Well, I'm -- you know, I feel like I did on my first wedding night. I was expecting something great, but I was anticipating disappointment also. It's like that. You know, the one good thing I think that's coming out of this -- there are a few things. That is this early voting business is fantastic. I mean, all these years I've been voting on election day. I used to think what the hell is the idea of having 350 million people in this country -- let's see 200 million vote on this one stupid day. This one day. First of all, people are working that day. You know, they have to get baby-sitters and all sorts of things. It just shows you that the founding fathers had no desire for us to vote. They make it as hard as possible. Also, the other thing I've been noticing is he's made America proud again. I'm not proud of a president who has to build a wall around the whose because president bone spurs is too scared to go out or what's going to come in. President Obama, the first black president that we've ever had in this country -- W know about these racists out there -- he never had a build. He never had to build a war. He was courageous. This guy is just a big old chicken. Anyway, that's where I'm at today. Sunny, what are you expecting today? Excuse me. That was a little gas. What are you expecting today? I was texting with friends last night and this morning. My good friend rich summed it up. He's lurching between cautious optimism and existential terror. That's where I am. It feels like when I was a prosecutor and waiting for a verdict in a case. I'm on pins and needles. What I'm really concerned about, whoopi, is the voter suppression and voter intimidation. We know 100 million people have already voted. We also know there are so many others that are hoping their votes will count. I loved what Leslie otem from "Hamilton" put out today. He put out his song "Wait for it." He said this is so important we can wait for it. We have president trump who is saying any decision that is made or any ballots counted after tonight should not count. That is so unamerican. You know, I'm sort of cautiously optimistic. I'm really concerned that all of these absentee ballots that are coming in -- from our military, from our elderly, from all over the country -- may not be counted. I think the Republicans are counting on that as a strategy. Oh, yeah. That is really, really disconcerting for me. Right. What's your anxiety level, Sara? Are you extremely anxious? Are you tiny bit anxious? Do you know it's going to be wht's going to be? I'll go with the option above extremely anxious. It goes minute to minute. I feel like this day has been four years in the waiting. Now I'm like hurry up and get there. Now I just want it to be done. I want to know the results. I keep going between wanting to tune in and tune out. I was driving here today and the city, the heart of the city is boarded up like we're in a hurricane zone. There was this ominous feeling of what is going on here. The day of elections was always the day you proudly displayed your I voted sticker. It had a patriotic feel to it. What I'm placing my hope on is all these people that came out to vote. We've set unprecedented numbers. They're projecting about 67% turnout. The last time we had that was 1900. This is democracy flexing its muscles and at its best. Sit here reminding myself and telling myself because I have to believe this that everything is going to be okay no matter what. No matter what we'll make it through. History is about ebs and flows. We will overcome. Really? Yes. I have to believe that to keep going. All right. You believe it. Well, we're going to go -- Joy, I have a few more decades before I can get cynical. We'll be right back.

