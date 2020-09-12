Transcript for Wednesday, Dec. 9: Taraji P. Henson joins

Yesterday the Supreme Court rejected a bid to overturn the election in Pennsylvania. Where you know whose supporters still candid man. It's old our. This can state secretary and Jocelyn Benson condemned protesters outside her home that won't posted on FaceBook. As they were protesting. Then the Arizona GOP reach weeded an all right conspiracy theorist saying he's willing to dive for this. And then Misch akin wraps Cynthia Johnson is receiving death threats. Just slightly to check it out. I felt like burning crosses in your for your heart and I'm here right to our news is also didn't know will be simple. I hope he will get. It was not a shocking. But it wasn't surprising. Because. We are living and a time where. Although we're and 20/20. It reminds he's on my show. Early fifties and sixties. I mean what the hell is going time. You know you with people saying we adapt it look this Supreme Court said it's done. Stick a fork in it it's done. I mean it's nuts right so willed this all be over on inauguration day. Where's it gonna get worse and I have to say you know if we had done this over the loss. That Hillary Clinton had. All or any any kind of anger that we had if we had taken any of these kind of measures. Would we what do you think would've people would have thought about us and a what do you think he was so when it is still been okay. Look Adam. It's that the question as to whether it's going to be over on the January 20 twelve 01 a ones Joseph Biden is sworn in. The answer has no. Because this is the big steal the art of the steal the big to break the big corruption the big moose. Remember that he has race trump and his pacs have raised over 200 million from gullible supporters since the election. They're now like on over 58 loss since legal losses related to the election. This is nothing but a rose to continue aligning his coffers and and stroking. His boost. Eagle and I had called on Republicans. I know so many of these Republican congress people and senate. They know better they know that there's a lot and they are playing stupid and they are playing along because they operate. This man it's time to step up and stop it. People are getting threatening messages in Georgia and Michigan racist messages is it going to take somebody getting hurt. Is it want to take somebody getting killed. But Republicans to stand up and tell Donald Trump entities over that democracy should be put on top up party on topple a president and certainly. Over Donald Trump it's it's shameful what a disgraceful disgraceful period in American history business. It's true that when you think Joyce. I concurrent completely banana the Republican Party is disgusting and disgraceful at the moment. And they know it it's not like they don't know what's going not. But you know as you say I may let me stop sending money he might lose interest in these poor gullible suckers out there was sending him money. He has no desire to help them and yet he wants their help let's not forget that he is the insider in sheets. Let me just thank the Second Amendment people can you take care Hillary he did not denounce the violence in Charlotte's now after the George Floyd protests he treated. When the looting starts this shooting starts right. Knit one of the first things he said was I'll package should somebody on Fifth Avenue and I would still got a waiver that he he's he's all about violence. I don't think he wants any violence to come to his precious body. What's is darling children but it's okay to other children. And other people music and not my thing criminal money said Don I'm gonna save the suburbs for you I guess he was referring to white people. In the Republican Party because that's who really is causing trouble in the suburbs just ask what's her name the Michigan secretary of state asked Madonna and yeah. John Jenrette and other people. Right and OK that's is that what you Louisiana worry about in the suburbs. Yeah we think about this arraf what you have whereas this point. Is this going to end any time soon do you think. Sadly I don't. Think it and maybe I'm beginning to really understand 22 money each day you think we've hit the bottom the bottom drops out again and we see more at best. This is and it ministry and that's that's still to this language although these are problems that are clearly remain here in this country get being here. There are certain people right now that feel empowered they feel called upon to stand down or stand by Ian all these different things and they're getting a moment. I think that pandemic is also part of the problem I think that mental health told us is taking on people being. Kind of isolated life not being normal I think they're consuming so much media and social media and that anger is festering. So the two things I place my hope honor all those things won't change at 1201 on January 20. Each Nene and day that passes and legal failure of the drug administration to fight this election las. We're getting he's losing a little relevance and once January 20 comes and there's a new administration full week in power physically and literally eat. And with the vaccine coming because it is. I think those two things are where I place my hopes that there are better things but it might. Get worse before it gets better. Ahead Bryant Sonny you hear all this stuff you hear what people are doing are you concerned about people's mental health is ot these kinds of messages. We want people. Hearing. Particularly when they're sort of trapped at home and festering. Well I'm concerned about the violence because there are people bit suffer from mental illness that don't threaten. People in office with burning crosses outside of their homes break so I don't know if it's. A mental. I don't want to classify this as a mental illness issue I think this is about. This president's. Always inciting violence using words that incites violence. And this Republican Party refusing to denounce. Violence I was terrified won't be what I saw that tweet from the Arizona GOP. Basically inciting violence and asking people to risk their lives to put. Put up their lives for president trump and can somehow trying to steal the election. I. Think that this could possibly and end in violence. Have more violence than we've seen. And I am afraid of that I am disgusted. By it. And this is just not be America that that that I know and you know let's not forget that. This has this sort of racial. Tinge to many of these threats that I've been seen. In social media that has been reported we're talking about a man saying that he was going to. That there would be crosses burned I mean are we there is that where we're at. And I think that the racial hatred. That this president has it cited and has developed. It's something that should be denounced by the Republican Party and we hear crack it's we hear crickets over and over and over again and that is something bit is shameful it's just shameful where do we go from here. I see violence in our future isn't this supposed to be the law and order administration. Isn't isn't isn't aren't the Republicans supportive of law enforcement where it backed up. What because I really quickly just clarify one thing yes Sonny that that I idols are I don't want to be miss interpreted as someone that saying this is a mental health. Issue I suffer from mental health issues with anxiety and depression and I am not raising arms but what I'm saying is that by isolating people that struggle. They are can eat people that are snapping in this time. That maybe it may not have happened by twenty clear that that was not brought yeah strokes mental health assignment just to be clear yet. Good well here's I think part of what everybody should really understand. At the world you know. This is a phrase no he's he's years ago but the world is watching the world is listening the world is watching and we know what we're hearing. You cannot intimidate people anymore backed threatening to burn across. I'm now are on their line you can intimidate women. Who weren't home with their kids you can do that but that makes you what a great big. You know intimidate his that's not quite. I think what you want to put out there but we're gonna stand our ground and we're gonna go for democracy where they the Republicans stand up are not. People who live in this country who want the country that. They're going to stand with people. Whether they necessarily like their politics and up and understand what people for doing the right saying there are Republicans. Who made shore are. That their votes were right that they would done right that it was clean up people said this of the clay this one we got the best one we've met. Those folks are Republicans dare stand in at the same this is not right you lost so there are people willing to stand up. But where have all of people in office. In Washington. What are you all do when you went on vacation you took the break. You should be in a state of mind to be able handle all of best at what he stared up is he a magician. Can't seem really miss you up as badly as he seems to be able to mess up the country.

