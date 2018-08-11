Transcript for White House suspends Jim Acosta's press badge

Now, for something totally different, just when you thought the white house's relationship with the media could not get any worse, yesterday's press conference happened. One of the many explosive moments was this confrontation with CNN's Jim Acosta. Take a look. Challenge you on one of the statements that you made in the tail end of the campaign in the midterms, that -- Here we go. Well, if you don't mind, Mr. President -- Come on. -- That this caravan was an invasion. I consider it to be an invasion. I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better. If I may -- That's enough. Mr. President -- That's enough. That's enough. Pardon me, ma'am -- That's enough. Mr. President, are you worried about indictments coming down in this investigation? Mr. President -- I'll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN. So Acosta wound up getting his press pass suspended because the white house says he inappropriatelyched that young woman with the mic. Now, when you look at the clip, is that inappropriate touching? He seems like he's just pulling the mic back. I'm sorry, I think that the country -- the country should be ashamed watching that yesterday. But my question is in terms of this. It depends on what lens you're seeing it through when we're living in such a polarized world. If you are on team trump, then he's your hero yesterday. If you're on -- if you hate trump, Acosta was your hero. That's the world that we're in. It is so polarized today. But we know when someone is accused of assault, that's a very loaded word. That's what the white house is accuing Jim Acosta of. Did that look like assault is what I'm saying? In my opinion, no. I personally the combination yesterday -- the combination in general is lethal because you've got a president that doesn't live in a fact-based world. And his tone was so aggressive. But you also have people in the press corps that are constantly aching to get the headlines and get those sound bites. Growing up, I never knew the names of the white house correspondents because they're not supposed to be the story. They're supposed to give information to the American people. So watching it yesterday, I was frustrated. I saw it from both ends and I was mad. It's embarrassing for our country. Well, can I -- I'll speak. So I was reading Peter baker in "The New York Times" and I agree with this position that trump set this up himself, that he did not have to call on Jim Acosta, and the other thing about it -- so he wanted the attention to distract from the fact that the caravan suddenly disappeared from the rhetoric after the election, the fact that he lost the house of representatives, that a lot of people who lost are because of him and a lot of people who won are because of him on the other side. It seems to me also how come he's never had a press conference? This is the first time, he's up there for an hour and a half, why? Because of the election, that's why. Distract, make Jim Acosta the story, and you don't have to talk about global warming, taxes for rich people -- It's a great hedge. That's one of the points I was going to make too. When we're talking about assault, I was one of the women who signed the petition against Corey Lewandowski for my friend Michelle fields when he assaulted her trying to ask questions at a trump rally -- a trump event. It was a background event. There's clips if you want to see it. I don't like it when men touch me in general without asking for permission. If I were handing that and some man went like this, I wouldn't like it. I don't think it goes to the level of assault. Is it inappropriate, 100%. I thought he just took his mic back. The way I saw it, he pushed her arm away. By the way, there are edited videos. He's blocking her. He's not actually doing it. He's blocking -- I'm also very sensitive to people touching me, as you know, whoopi. I do not like people touching me in general, especially a man in a situation like that. She shouldn't have touched him maybe. That's where I -- Sorry, go ahead. If this were a daily caller reporter. Reverse this, an Obama press conference and a daily caller reporter, a lot of people on the left would be saying it's inappropriate to be acting that way. I agree, Jim Acosta is always the story. I'm sick of him being the story and I'm sick of talking about him. In that moment I thought he was grandstanding. I want the questions answered about the caravan in a way where the president can have his feet held to the fire without Jim Acosta being in the headlines. For me, when I saw that, I mean, I learned very early on that what I saw was battery, not by Jim Acosta, but by the young white house aid. When you are holding something -- if I may, if you're holding something and you snatch this from me, this cup is now an extension of me and that means you've battered me, you've assaulted me. So you're blaming the woman in this situation for doing her job. I'm not assigning blame. -- Should be arrested for battery? I'm telling you what the law is. So she should be arrested for battery? I'm telling you what the law is. Hold on. Finish the -- this is the lawyer, so -- I'm telling you -- You better arrest her. I mean, you better -- Stop, Meghan. Go ahead. I think what's terrible is that the white house, through the press secretary, sent out an edited, doctored video fast forwarding what we just saw that tried to imply that he assaulted her. So that's coming from the white house and that's really despicable. The other thing is, when you're talking about Jim Acosta being the headline, if you think about the reporter that Jim Acosta is, Jim Acosta is a reporter who covered the war in Iraq from Baghdad. He's a reporter that has covered many campaigns, Mitt Romney's campaigns. Doesn't mean he can't care about -- Hold on. He's covered politics for a long time. He has, you know, been -- he's asked very difficult questions of world leaders his entire career. He's the first foreign journalist in 50 years -- his father was a Cuban refugee. He actually in Cuba held Raul Castro to account for the human rights violations in Cuba. So this is a journalist who has spent his career doing what I think the great journalists do which is holding power to account for their actions. I agree, there's not enough of them frankly. He's done it with Obama and he's done it with trump. Trump doesn't like it. He also direct messaged Melania trump's former aide that she never got on a late night TV show and tell this administration. I didn't know whoim Acosta was at this level. I knew his name as a journalist. He's now a household name everywhere because of the trump administration. He read the Sarah Sanders tweet going to the white house yesterday, read that his access was revoked. He still went because he knew it would cause a problem and make a story. That's an example -- Wait a second, why are we talking about Jim Acosta? Let's talk about trump. Trump thinks that he can fire people. That's the story. It's not about Acosta. You just said don't make it about him and then you're making it about him. I was being facetious, very sarcastic when I said that woman should be arrested. Of course. There's a clear war on the media -- Go ahead, whoopi. Bring us together, whoopi. These are tough conversations. No, they're actually not because part of me will say this to everybody. I don't know how long I could be a nice person if I got my face yelled at constantly that I was fake and a liar and a terrible person. Right. I think I would start to get a little crappy also. I'm not making excuses -- No, no, I'm not making excuses but I do wonder how long folks are supposed to be nice and take it. So I think that you can't be surprised that they're a little crunchy. The guy is very nice -- We'll be right back. We'll be right back.

