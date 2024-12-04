Whoopi Goldberg and Charlamagne Tha God disagree on Hunter Biden pardon

Charlamagne Tha God joins “The View” to share how he’s “staying optimistic” after Donald Trump’s win and reacts to President Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

December 4, 2024

